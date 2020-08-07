Fans Start All Star Wars Is Good Campaign To Unite The Divided Fanbase

Star Wars has always been a divisive piece of fiction, mostly due to the fact that the space opera has managed to bring a lot of people together over the years. Of course, that galaxy far, far away isn’t just a story, but a cultural powerhouse whose influence on cinema is as lingering as it is undeniable.

Even when the prequels came out two decades after the Original Trilogy, fans obsessed over things they didn’t like about George Lucas’ new vision. Over the years, though, a lot of them have softened up to the glorious days of the Republic and the Clone Wars. So, as you’d expect, the new victim of divisiveness within the fandom is Disney’s Sequel Trilogy. And it all started with Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi for its bold strokes in pushing the narrative to find novelty. But even the very best attempts of J.J. Abrams to undo the damage in The Rise of Skywalker failed and catering to fan opinion in the last installment ended up backfiring in the Mouse House’s face.

As such, Star Wars remains unequivocally divisive in the world of fiction. Now, however, many fans have come together to resolve age-old issues about what the galaxy far, far away should be, running a campaign on Twitter called #AllStarWarsIsGood. Whether you agree with that sentiment or not, the point is that everyone gets something out of Star Wars, so there’s no need for hostility within the fanbase.

Check out some of the tweets for yourself below:

When are people going to realise that #AllStarWarsIsGood does not necessarily mean that you have to like every single Star Wars movie and think that they are all perfect. All the movies have flaws. The aim of the hashtag is to bring more positivity to the fandom. — sithlordolivia (@sithlordolive) August 4, 2020

All Star Wars movies ranked 1/10 TPM 10/10

AOTC 10/10

ROTS 10/10

Solo 10/10

Rouge one 10/10

ANH 10/10

ESB 10/10

ROTJ 10/10

TFA 10/10

TLJ 10/10

ROTS 10/10#AllStarWarsIsGood

Lemme know if you want my personal ranking as well😂 — Ben🦋• i miss the solo family (@ImThatSoloBoy) July 28, 2020

The point of “All Star Wars is Good” is that all parts of Star Wars are good to someone, not to you. It doesn’t mean that we should blindly love everything, but that the Star Wars you may hate, is someone else’s favorite. We just gotta be nice. #AllStarWarsIsGood to SOMEBODY. — DTinaglia Studios (@DTinagliaStudio) August 4, 2020

I like some #StarWars movies more than others. But when I watch #StarWars I MUST watch all movies in chronological order. I love something about each movie, therefore #AllStarWarsIsGood 😁❤😁 pic.twitter.com/O0SPPyYarE — Jobbie King🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Jobbie1874) August 5, 2020

It's crazy how there isn't a single bad Star Wars project. #AllStarWarsIsGood pic.twitter.com/HZpuvnAWof — Kylo Wren (@KyloWren2187) July 7, 2020

When are people gonna learn that you can believe in #AllStarWarsIsGood and still not like a Star Wars movie and have preferences? The hashtag is #AllStarWarsIsGood, not #EveryStarWarsMovieAndShowIsPerfectionAndILoveThemAllEqually — trevor 🧨 (@trevorthesith) July 30, 2020

All I know when it comes to Star Wars….is that #AllStarWarsIsGood Also here is the ST alongside the rest of the Saga done in the same style of the old DVD covers.🔥 pic.twitter.com/YJHN3BS2Pc — 🎥Anish🎶 (@anishselar) July 20, 2020

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not that Star Wars fans can’t ever find common ground, mind you. In the last year alone, they almost unanimously praised The Mandalorian and the final season of The Clone Wars. Nonetheless, it’s been proven time and again that the fanbase is toxic. So, this move towards a more positive attitude is actually commendable at the end of the day.

Tell us, though, what do you think about this campaign? And do you think that all Star Wars is good? Let us know in the usual place below.