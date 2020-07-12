Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trending Again As Fans Rush To Its Defense

Even after the last movie in the Skywalker Saga, the main topic of debate, so long as Disney’s controversial Sequel Trilogy is concerned, involves the prodigal Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Ever since its premiere back in December 2017, Rian Johnson’s middle act in the Mouse House’s trilogy has received a whole lot of backlash and resulted in many heated conversations. Fans were particularly critical of Luke Skywalker’s character arc and the fact that he didn’t get to do a lot of swashbuckling like we had come to expect of him. But even if some could get behind the Last Jedi’s fate at the end of the film, many people felt that Disney was forcing its SJW propaganda through Rey, Admiral Holdo and Rose Tico. Some, on the other hand, simply criticized Johnson’s storytelling and felt that he could do a better job with the screenplay.

But regardless of anyone’s opinion, it’s reasonable to assume that after more than two years and the last installment The Rise of Skywalker making its way to theaters, the debate around the second film would subside, or at the very least, give way to its successor. Apparently, though, people haven’t still been able to move on.

Last night, a bunch of fans started a conversation about Johnson’s pic on Twitter again. At first, most of the comments were negative, but The Last Jedi loyalists soon poured in, showering the movie with compliments and praise and you can check out some of the Tweets below:

all of us entering the chat when we see The Last Jedi trending pic.twitter.com/t6pFEzbBGe — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) July 12, 2020

The writing, the directing, the acting, the cinematography. The Last Jedi is a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/cMCRzCa2v0 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) July 12, 2020

The Last Jedi trending 2 years after release like the queen she is 👑pic.twitter.com/cBFI4nbbid — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) July 12, 2020

the last jedi’s brilliant use of rey and ben having the same fighting style will always be one of my favorite details pic.twitter.com/Juv6Aqn4OS — M🌷 (@adambsolodriver) July 12, 2020

The Last Jedi had 3 separate plot threads hit their peak at exactly the same moment, aligning and resolving them all with LAURA FREAKING DERN, making it the most spectacularly dazzling shot in the saga, steeped with symbolism. Screenwriting MASTERY. Rian gave the girls everything https://t.co/jzeqWCW1gD — Rachel (@bensolohope) July 12, 2020

“The greatest teacher, failure is. Luke, we are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.” The Last Jedi is God tier, I swear. — Jessi🦋 (@OhLittleLovely) July 12, 2020

the last jedi truly gave us the best acting in any star wars movie pic.twitter.com/A5zhCCM80k — · 𝐚𝐯𝐚 · (@avaleste) July 12, 2020

The Last Jedi is trending. Reminder: Rose Tico was a great character and Kelly Marie Tran is the best. That is all. pic.twitter.com/nLZvmpe3Fa — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) July 12, 2020

Me when I see The Last Jedi is trending pic.twitter.com/BmRf4NLo7Y — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiStuff) July 12, 2020

Rian Johnson after making The Last Jedi, the best Star Wars movie of all time: pic.twitter.com/vILL8rhDNe — Chris is an aspiring himbo 🦋🇦🇺 (@reylochriso) July 12, 2020

The Last Jedi is a beautiful masterpiece the cinematography is just👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/7qAVrgswN7 — cece✨ (@ChaoticSolo_) July 12, 2020

now that the last jedi is trending, as it should, let me remind you of one of my favorite underrated scenes pic.twitter.com/6Ix22xkmke — 𝑭𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 🦋 (@reylofreak) July 12, 2020

the last jedi is the ex that is doing better than you — jessica (@directedbyrian) July 12, 2020

Just a reminder that The Last Jedi is the only Star Wars movie in the top 50 movies of all time on Rotten Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/G18bmjHgJa — selene (@oceanselene) July 12, 2020

I don’t suppose there’ll ever be a day when Star Wars fans can look back at Episode VIII and unanimously agree that it was either a good or a terrible film. But perhaps that’s why the entry has gone down as one of the most divisive in the history of cinema.

Now that we’re all here, though, we may as well go through this again. What are your thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and has your opinion changed in the last two years? Sound off with your comments in the usual place down below.