Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trending Again As Fans Rush To Its Defense

By 18 mins ago
Even after the last movie in the Skywalker Saga, the main topic of debate, so long as Disney’s controversial Sequel Trilogy is concerned, involves the prodigal Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Ever since its premiere back in December 2017, Rian Johnson’s middle act in the Mouse House’s trilogy has received a whole lot of backlash and resulted in many heated conversations. Fans were particularly critical of Luke Skywalker’s character arc and the fact that he didn’t get to do a lot of swashbuckling like we had come to expect of him. But even if some could get behind the Last Jedi’s fate at the end of the film, many people felt that Disney was forcing its SJW propaganda through Rey, Admiral Holdo and Rose Tico. Some, on the other hand, simply criticized Johnson’s storytelling and felt that he could do a better job with the screenplay.

But regardless of anyone’s opinion, it’s reasonable to assume that after more than two years and the last installment The Rise of Skywalker making its way to theaters, the debate around the second film would subside, or at the very least, give way to its successor. Apparently, though, people haven’t still been able to move on.

Last night, a bunch of fans started a conversation about Johnson’s pic on Twitter again. At first, most of the comments were negative, but The Last Jedi loyalists soon poured in, showering the movie with compliments and praise and you can check out some of the Tweets below:

I don’t suppose there’ll ever be a day when Star Wars fans can look back at Episode VIII and unanimously agree that it was either a good or a terrible film. But perhaps that’s why the entry has gone down as one of the most divisive in the history of cinema.

Now that we’re all here, though, we may as well go through this again. What are your thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and has your opinion changed in the last two years? Sound off with your comments in the usual place down below.

