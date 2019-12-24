Home / movies

After the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to mixed reactions from critics and audience members, people are once again bringing up the debate on the controversial Star Wars: The Last Jedi and its director Rian Johnson.

The last entry in the Sequel Trilogy was panned by many critics who thought the movie was uninspired and convoluted and yet, a lot of fans are enjoying the fact that it went directly against everything that Johnson set up in Episode VIII. But despite its numerous nostalgic moments and callbacks to the lore of Star Wars that happen to satisfy diehards, many still left the theater disappointed at the so-called conclusion to the Skywalker Saga.

As a result, and perhaps with a more profound understanding of what Star Wars should be about after watching Episode IX, fans have now taken to Twitter to show their appreciation for the 2017 movie with the hashtag #ThankYouRianJohnson, praising the film’s aesthetic values and boldness for going on a different path.

Here are just some of the countless love letters that you can read about The Last Jedi via the trending hashtag:

How the tables have turned, eh? After being a topic of controversy and debate for more than two years, fans are beginning to see Rian’s vision and where it might have taken the story had he decided to cater to fan requests, which is apparently the case with The Rise of Skywalker, though director J.J. Abrams refuses to admit that his pic backtracks the previous one in any way.

Such is the fate of every Star Wars movie that stands the test of time, though. When The Empire Strikes Back was released, the reactions were largely mixed, but people grew to appreciate it as the best one in the Original Trilogy. When the Prequel Trilogy hit theaters, meanwhile, most fans hated the films and wanted George Lucas gone. Over time, however, they grew to love those movies as well.

But has the final installment, currently playing in theaters, also affected your opinion on Star Wars: The Last Jedi? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

