After the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to mixed reactions from critics and audience members, people are once again bringing up the debate on the controversial Star Wars: The Last Jedi and its director Rian Johnson.

The last entry in the Sequel Trilogy was panned by many critics who thought the movie was uninspired and convoluted and yet, a lot of fans are enjoying the fact that it went directly against everything that Johnson set up in Episode VIII. But despite its numerous nostalgic moments and callbacks to the lore of Star Wars that happen to satisfy diehards, many still left the theater disappointed at the so-called conclusion to the Skywalker Saga.

As a result, and perhaps with a more profound understanding of what Star Wars should be about after watching Episode IX, fans have now taken to Twitter to show their appreciation for the 2017 movie with the hashtag #ThankYouRianJohnson, praising the film’s aesthetic values and boldness for going on a different path.

Here are just some of the countless love letters that you can read about The Last Jedi via the trending hashtag:

#thankyourianjohnson for giving me a Luke Skywalker who's been through some shit. Being a hero isn't easy and carrying the weight of the future is hard for anyone. Luke loses his way and finds his way back. It's a journey so many with depression fight and it matters. — Geek Girl "100% #TheWitcher Stan Account" Diva (@geekgirldiva) December 24, 2019

Thank you, Rian, for giving me the Tico sisters, porgs, and a Star Wars story I love so much. #thankyourianjohnson pic.twitter.com/db9LAZ0XOT — Laura (@lsirikul) December 24, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for your gorgeous storytelling and beautiful scenes. I love watching each scene and dissecting the potential meaning behind it. Each moment is like a delicious cake full of symbolic frosting. I never get tired of watching your movie. — palpatine’s artisanal pickled snokes (@remembersolo) December 23, 2019

#ThankYouRianJohnson for telling a story that resonated with women, for empowering us through Rey. Even if we were “nobodies” pic.twitter.com/IYLimGe3qy — alwaysReylo (TROS SPOILERS) (@AlwaysReylo) December 23, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for including Carrie Fisher in your writing on The Last Jedi, for always placing women front and center and in every single group shot frame in a Star Wars movie, for understanding our needs and caring — nat ○ sad clown hours (@ashesforfoxes) December 24, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for the incredible paige tico sequence. the filmmaking in that short scene is so emotionally gripping and moves me every time i watch TLJ. — St. Ben Solo of the Pit (100% spoilers) (@space_hamlet) December 23, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for caring about the myth of star wars — spoiling TROS w̶i̶t̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶f̶o̶l̶l̶y̶ 𝗧𝗬 (@black_tym) December 24, 2019

#thankyourianjohnson for giving us a film that challenged us to think differently and creatively about Star Wars, and ourselves. proud to be your fan 💜 @rianjohnson pic.twitter.com/ZSqUGR3Pfr — Caitlin Plesher (@caitlinplesher) December 24, 2019

The Last Jedi was the last film I shared with my grandfather. He lived far away for most of my life, we weren’t close, but we reconnected in our love for Star Wars. I can’t say how much it helped when he passed. #ThankYouRianJohnson for showing me “no one is ever really gone”. — Marina (@maredfield) December 23, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

How the tables have turned, eh? After being a topic of controversy and debate for more than two years, fans are beginning to see Rian’s vision and where it might have taken the story had he decided to cater to fan requests, which is apparently the case with The Rise of Skywalker, though director J.J. Abrams refuses to admit that his pic backtracks the previous one in any way.

Such is the fate of every Star Wars movie that stands the test of time, though. When The Empire Strikes Back was released, the reactions were largely mixed, but people grew to appreciate it as the best one in the Original Trilogy. When the Prequel Trilogy hit theaters, meanwhile, most fans hated the films and wanted George Lucas gone. Over time, however, they grew to love those movies as well.

But has the final installment, currently playing in theaters, also affected your opinion on Star Wars: The Last Jedi? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.