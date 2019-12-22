Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here, bringing with it the end of not only the Sequel Trilogy but also the Skywalker saga as a whole. We knew going in that there was a lot the movie had to wrap up, then, so it’s maybe not too surprising that it doesn’t manage to address all the questions we’re yearning to know the answer to.

A few of these were perhaps answered in earlier cuts or drafts of the film before they were removed, so in these cases we may well learn more as deleted scenes and material come to light. Others, however, are mysteries deliberately planted to keep us guessing. It has to be said that Episode IX is also no stranger to plot holes, so we have a few questions about how the story glues together.

These 10 queries just scratch the surface of everything we're wondering after watching the Sequel Trilogy finale though

But first, let’s try to provide a few answers…