5 Marvel characters Emma Corrin could be playing in ‘Deadpool 3’

Deadpool 3 just keeps getting better and better. Ryan Reynolds has revealed The Crown star Emma Corrin will be joining the highly anticipated threequel in the Merc with a Mouth series. The British actor is set to be playing the villain in the film, but no other details about their character have been disclosed.

That means it’s time for some speculation, as we try to guess what character Emma Corrin could be playing in Deadpool 3. It’s hard to tell considering we know very little about the plot of the film, except for the fact that it will act as the introduction of Wade Wilson into the MCU, and with him, possibly, the X-Men. Well, we know for sure that one X-Man will be stopping by: Hugh Jackman reprises his iconic role as Wolverine.

Emma has been making massive waves in the industry ever since playing Princess Diana in the Netflix fictional royal drama. A career detour to the superhero genre is surprising but not unwelcome, since Deadpool 3 is set to be R-rated and surely as clever and incisive as its predecessors. Now with the rising star on board, only good things can come of it, surely.

Gwenpool

via Marvel Comics

While Gwenpool isn’t exactly a villain, she could still cause enough ruckus to force Deadpool to intervene. In the comics, Gwenpool is aware she’s in a comic book, because she comes from our world, and is a fan of Marvel comics herself.

Initially she’s human, but her fourth wall awareness allows her to change her own narrative and story lines, and she makes herself a mutant, like Wade. Additionally, because she was an avid reader of Marvel Comics, she knows all about the secret identities of villains and heroes alike, and can predict the outcomes of most situations. Gwenpool eventually becomes a mercenary, killing for money, in order to survive. In the comics, Gwenpool eventually meets Wade, and together they defeat mastermind hitman Arcade.

Dreadpool

via Marvel Comics

It’s thanks to the multiverse that we get to have Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson in the MCU, but there will most likely be other Deadpool variants to deal with as well. Variants that might not be as friendly, as is the case with Dreadpool.

In the comics, Dreadpool is the leader of the Evil Deadpool Corps, a group of Deadpool variants tasked with murdering as many other variants as possible. He’s brainwashed by a mad scientist called Psycho-Man into essentially becoming a nihilistic killing machine.

Casting Corrin, a non-binary actor, as Dreadpool, who is originally male in the comics but could obviously be adapted, would be a bad-ass move on Marvel’s end, and one hell of a story line for both the My Policeman actor and Reynolds to tackle.

Danger

via Marvel Comics

Marvel fans have been convinced Danger will be the villain in Deadpool 3 ever since Ryan Reynolds posted what is possibly one of the best casting announcement videos of all time, in which he can be seen reading Wolverine Vol. 7 No. 21 while on the toilet. In that issue of Wolverine’s comics, Deadpool and Wolverine fight Danger together.

Danger is the sentient robot personification of the Danger Room, the X-Men’s hyper-technological training ground. Created by Charles Xavier, and initially constrained to the Danger Room programming, Danger manages to break free with a vendetta against the X-Men and Professor X. Parts of her are made from advanced alien technology, which gives her pretty terrifying and hard-to-beat powers.

Typhoid Mary

Image via Marvel Comics

In the early days of Deadpool 3, it was heavily rumored Typhoid Mary would be one of the film’s main villains. This was before it was announced that the Ryan Reynolds-led series would be making the jump into the MCU. The reason why this might discredit the rumor is because Typhoid Mary was previously included in Iron Fist, a Marvel Netflix show whose universe might become MCU canon come Daredevil: Born Again‘s premiere.

Regardless, it’s now pretty obvious Deadpool 3 will deal with the multiverse to some capacity, given Jackman’s involvement, so a different actor playing the same character could still be explained away. In that case, fans should know that Typhoid Mary is one of three personalities of Mary Walker. She’s a mutant with pyrokinetic and telekinetic powers — so the ability to set things on fire, or move them with only her mind. While Typhoid Mary can be violent, it’s Bloody Mary Deadpool and Wolverine should worry about. Mary Walker’s other alter is incredibly blood-thirsty and sadistic.

Emma Frost

Image via Marvel

As the MCU begins to slowly introduce the X-Men into the Sacred Timeline, Emma Frost will undoubtedly be one of the most requested members as a central part of the history of the mutant race. A powerful telepath, Frost is the headmistress of the Massachusetts Academy, which functions as an alternative to the Charles Xavier Institute, and repeatedly tries to recruit his students to her ranks. She also eventually manifests a mutation that allows her to turn her body into indestructible diamond material.

Although her path in the comics hasn’t crossed Deadpool’s often, her connections with Wolverine are plenty. The two have fought on numerous occasions, later becoming allies when the murder of Frost’s sister causes her to have a change of heart, and redeem herself by joining the X-Men.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 hits theaters Nov. 8, 2024.