Deadpool 3’s Two Main Villains Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Right now, the status of Deadpool 3 is unknown. Ryan Reynolds’ beloved take on the Merc with a Mouth hit a big bump in the road when Disney purchased Fox, as his foul-mouthed and incredibly violent antics don’t really fit in with the MCU style. On top of that, Fox’s X-Universe has effectively come to an end (or will, when The New Mutants finally releases). But despite Deadpool’s future being up in the air, we’ve now heard who Disney would like as the villains in the movie.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and Now You See Me 3 is in the works, both of which were correct – a pair of fan-favorite antagonists will be joining forces. These are reportedly Typhoid Mary and Madcap, who have both repeatedly tangled with Deadpool in his comics.

Typhoid Mary started out as a member of Daredevil’s rogues gallery, possessing physic and telekinetic powers and three split personalities. Her gimmick is that each persona has different power levels. Her basic “Mary” persona is effectively a normal person, while “Typhoid” has access to her abilities, but they’re not at full power. It’s only when she’s “Bloody Mary” that she’s strongest and most dangerous.

Madcap is also fairly unique, rivaling Deadpool himself for his ability to break the fourth wall. He was a religious young man whose mind snapped when his church bus collided with a tanker of a mysterious compound, killing everyone he loved but leaving him unable to feel pain and with powerful regenerative abilities. After attempting suicide, he concludes that life is meaningless and embarks on an absurd scheme to drive the world mad, helped by his ability to induce insanity in anyone he makes eye contact with.

Interestingly, Deadpool actually experienced the opposite, finding himself briefly clear-minded and sane after Madcap’s stare. Madcap eventually ended up living in Deadpool’s mind as a kind of passenger, annoying him with additional white dialogue boxes in the comics.

Madcap is pretty out-there as a character, though perhaps his antics will be balanced by the more traditional villainy of Typhoid Mary. In any case, it’s a neat pairing, as both villains (and the Merc himself) suffer from serious mental conditions. If we get comic-accurate versions of these characters, expect the craziest and most surreal Deadpool movie to date.