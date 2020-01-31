Now You See Me 3 Reportedly Back On Track, Original Cast Returning

Lionsgate is stating to put the pieces into place for Now You See Me 3, and they’re hoping to reunite the Four Horsemen for more heist movie thrills and mind-bending trickery, with the studio said to be in talks with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine to return. At least, that’s according to sources close to We Got This Covered. And while there was no mention of Dave Franco, we can only assume he’ll be back, too.

Of course, Now You See Me 3 was announced several years ago. Way back in 2015, in fact. But since then, there’ve been little to no updates on the status of the project, leading many to believe it had quietly died out. Now, however, we’re told that it’s back in active development with Lionsgate hoping to get it in front of cameras sooner rather than later.

And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also revealed that Lethal Weapon 5 is in development with Danny Glover and Mel Gibson, Transformers is being rebooted and National Treasure 3 is in the works, all of which are now confirmed, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

What’s perhaps most interesting though is that we’re also told there will be two new main characters joining the cast, with the first one described as a young hispanic female in her early 20s, while the other is a male in his 30s. And though no actors have been selected for either role just yet, we’ve heard that for the male character, the studio wants Chris Pratt or Chris Pratt-types for the job.

No word yet on how they may factor into the story, but clearly, the wheels are finally beginning to turn on Now You See Me 3 and with the project now being actively developed, we’ll hopefully get some more firm details on what Lionsgate is cooking up sooner rather than later. Watch this space.