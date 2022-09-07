10 actresses who can play Emma Frost in the MCU

Ever since the mighty tease in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year, fans have been counting down the days until the X-Men are formally introduced into the ever-expanding MCU. Speculative fan castings are well underway for which actors should portray the powerful team and their foes, and one character is extra fun to cast since she sits perfectly between the good and bad side of the mutant superhero team — Emma Frost, the White Queen.

Shifting between friend and foe, the powerful telepath is an integral part of the X-Men stories, and offers several complexities which continue to render her a formidable foe that fans can’t help but root for. Over the years, the witty and tough Frost has been portrayed by some amazing actresses, with Tahyna Tozzi taking on the role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and January Jones bringing all the iciness of the character to X:Men: First Class.

Here’s our pick for the brilliant women that should be considered for the role of Emma Frost, if the extremely powerful mutant is introduced in the MCU.

Hunter Schafer

One of the most popular fan casts for the role of Emma Frost, Hunter Schafer is most popularly known for her role as Jules in the HBO hit teen drama Euphoria. Though she started her career as a model, Schafer has proven that she possesses the acting chops to take on some serious roles. High up on the list of actresses that MCU fanatics are dying to see in the universe, Schafer would make an excellent White Queen, and it’s not just because both women have blonde hair and blue eyes — Schafer is excellent at bringing mystery and mystique to the screen, a quality that Frost is well known for in the comic books.

Meagan Tandy

The former Miss California USA is more than just a pretty face, excelling at her roles on television, including Jane by Design, Teen Wolf, and Batwoman. Tandy is a fierce actress that has gained popularity for portraying some tough women. Continuing her streak of badassery as the resilient Emma Frost will solidify her in the hearts of many as the bright talent that she is.

Lily James

When it comes to an actress that should be at the forefront of recommendations for Emma Frost, Lily James takes the cake. On the surface, both women share a striking resemblance, so many comic book fans will feel closer to the actress as a noteworthy selection. James is a well-decorated English actress that we think would be perfect in the role of Frost. She has played many strong characters in the past, such as Lady Rose in Downton Abbey, Pamela Anderson in the Hulu biographical series Pam & Tommy, and Donna in the musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. James is a more than capable charismatic actress who has shown that she can depict strength and independence perfectly on screen, two traits that define Emma Frost.

Logan Browning

Logan Browning is a brilliant actress, and gained a ton of fans for her role as Samantha White in the Netflix drama, Dear White People, and Jelena Howard in Hit the Floor. Her acting catalog is filled with some tough, smart, no-nonsense characters which makes her a strong candidate for this thrilling role. We can perfectly picture her portraying Emma Frost as the cool, collected, and scheming White Queen of the Hellfire Club. She would also portray Frost perfectly as the headmistress of the Massachusetts Academy and the mentor for the young mutant team, the Hellions.

Arden Cho

Arden Cho already has experience playing a character with superhuman powers from her time as Kira Yukimura on Teen Wolf. She has made small appearances in multiple projects, with her most current work being Netflix’s legal drama Partner Track. Cho has shown off her ability to portray a wide range of emotions across her work and would be a great fit for the role of Emma Frost, bringing a strong, emotional perspective to the White Queen.

Olivia Holt

Another actress with experience playing a super-powered character is Olivia Holt. She made her acting debut on Disney Channel, starring in multiple shows and movies. After her time with Disney, she played Tandy Bowen/Dagger in the Marvel project, Cloak & Dagger. Holt would be a great actress to portray a younger Emma Frost figuring out her powers and building her empire, depending on which part of the character’s journey the MCU chooses to offer the fans.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes made her TV debut playing Veronica Lodge on the CW show Riverdale to positive responses and has been involved in many great projects since. She perfectly portrayed the persona of a rich and authoritative woman as Veronica in the teen series, a skill that would translate well to playing a character like Emma Frost. Mendes is a great choice to depict the devious, extravagant and powerful side of Emma on screen as a businesswoman and supervillain.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been a huge fan favorite for the role of Emma Frost ever since a depiction of the Oscar winner in the costume swarmed social media in 2020. It’s not far-fetched though, as Gaga is one of the most versatile actresses right now, and wouldn’t it be a brilliant world if she and Beyoncé are cast as Frost and Storm, respectively? That’s sure to bring some new fans to the MCU!

Emma Roberts

At the young age of 31, Emma Roberts is already a Hollywood veteran and a great choice to play Emma Frost. Roberts started her acting career and gained recognition in her role as Addie Singer in the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous, but she has far outgrown her Nickelodeon days, taking on adult roles in several high profile television shows including multiple seasons of American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Roberts is a great choice to bring to life the dry wit and deadpan attitude that Frost is known for.

Brittany Snow

The talented actress and singer is another sure hit for the role of Emma Frost, especially if Marvel will be sticking closely to the source material in terms of appearance. With several roles under her belt, Snow is more than seasoned enough to take on the daring MCU and succeed at it. Her versatility as an actress also makes her one of the actresses to knock Frost’s dynamic personality out of the park!