Fans think ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer could spell bad news for Shuri

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios finally served up our first peek at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel looks beautiful, introduces us to the cinematic universe’s Namor the Sub-Mariner, and hints at a major conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis. But along the way, there’s a curious line that has some suspecting Letitia Wright’s Shuri is going to cash in her chips.

Reluctant Queen Ramonda has seen her husband T’Chaka killed by the Winter Soldier, her son T’Challa die in (currently) unknown circumstances, and her saying that “her entire family is gone” sounds like a big hint that Shuri will join them on the Ancestral Plane. She sounds absolutely furious here, so perhaps the cause of the conflict with Atlantis stems from T’Challa’s fate and/or whatever’s happened to Shuri?

If this happened it’d be a big shock, as Shuri was widely expected to take up the mantle of the Black Panther. Conversely, there have been persistent rumors that Letitia Wright is a PR nightmare, so this may be Disney’s way of cutting her loose.

But Marvel fans have another theory. They say this scene may be a flashback to the post-Infinity War Snap years. Both T’Challa and Shuri were dusted over this time, so it makes sense that Ramonda would step up to keep Wakanda together.

We doubt Kevin Feige would casually drop such a big spoiler in the debut trailer, though we can’t deny we’re interested to see how this plays out.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.