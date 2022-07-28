Fans want ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

No offense intended to Marvel Studios, with the company having done a solid job of introducing the Multiverse Saga to the masses through Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the best film or television project to have arrived in the last 12 months that deals with alternate realities is undoubtedly Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The phenomenally absurd hybrid of action, comedy, drama, sci-fi, and many more disparate genre elements became A24’s highest-grossing release ever after earning $95 million at the box office, while a 95 percent score and 88 percent user rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicate near-universal acclaim, and there’s even been whisperings of a potential dark horse Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards.

Everything Everywhere only cost a fraction of what it takes to put a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster together, too, and given how they’ve already proven their multiversal chops, fans are now pushing the idea of having Daniels Kwan and Scheinert take the reins on Avengers: Secret Wars.

Since there will be a different director for Secret Wars i hope it gonna be The Daniels at least they made a nearly perfect multiverse concept better than any of MCU projects did

have The Daniels do secret wars 🙏 — strixs (@chumbr2) July 27, 2022

Tbh I love the action of Shang Chi a lot, but I would’ve given Destin to do Secret Wars and the Daniels to do the wacky variants stuff with Kang Dynasty https://t.co/aYXgDD2evX — Sebastian O'Banion (@SebastianBanion) July 27, 2022

Maybe the Daniels for secret wars — Mouad⁷ 🇲🇦 | BROKER 📽️ (@BENSINA_Mouad) July 27, 2022

Interesting. Well luckily, the Russos have said they will not be directing Avenger 5 or 6 so you might be in the clear. The two duos that have been thrown around the most on here to direct Secret Wars are The Wachowski's and The Daniels. — Filmhounds Magazine (@filmhoundsmag) July 27, 2022

That's what I've been saying. You can line up the rise of the Russo's with the greyification of the MCU. Their visual style worked well for Cap. But I wanna see someone else's vision. Personally they should get the Daniels to do Secret Wars. — Jerrod, Mutant and Proud. (@ANImaniac89) July 26, 2022

the Daniels – directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once – should direct Secret Wars — The Last Skeptik (@thelastskeptik) July 26, 2022

That's a good start, but how do we the Daniels to direct Secret Wars?



Asking for an pic.twitter.com/wPHaTviCX1 — Chaplain John (@Chapl37) July 26, 2022

The biggest question is whether or not the filmmaking duo would even have any interest in foregoing their unbridled creative freedom to fit themselves into the MCU’s wheelhouse, or even if they would entertain the mere notion of boarding the biggest franchise in the business.

It would also be a hugely risky gamble to appoint them as directors given their inexperience in the studio-backed arena, but based entirely on Everything Everywhere All at Once, it might be one well worth taking.