Fans Want Taylor Swift In The MCU After SNL Host Announcement

Following the news that Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni Simu Liu, of Shang-Chi fame, and Jonathan Majors, who is set to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will both be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, fans on Twitter are now calling on recording artist Taylor Swift — who was also announced as Majors’ musical guest — to become the newest MCU star.

Check out the initial announcement shared by Liu himself, below:

LIVE FROM NEW YORK IT'S SATURDAY NIGHThttps://t.co/fh5DcyYdR3 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 2, 2021

As you can see, it didn’t take long for people to start connecting Swift with possible Marvel characters, such as playing X-Men’s Dazzler.

Maybe when they reboot the X-Men, she can play Dazzler? pic.twitter.com/QYk4o4lTNA — FrequentUser99 (@FrequentUser99) November 2, 2021

One user even made a pretty epic thread about it, envisioning the Grammy-winning singer on a variety of different Marvel heroes, including Tony Stark and Peter Parker. While it was made back in June, the Tweets are resurfacing today by excited fans.

While we’re not against a little gender-bending re-imaginings, we must admit Swift also looks fierce as Natasha Romanoff and Wanda Maximoff, as well.

Heading to more of the god-like territory, Swift taking the mantle of either Thor or Carol Danvers would be cool, too.

bonus: carol danvers and goose pic.twitter.com/cmNrQwMGCM — kadriye (@tayspetsch) June 7, 2021

With Swift boasting an impressive track record that includes becoming the first and only woman solo artist to win the Grammy for Album Of The Year thrice, having her own dedicated fanbase called Swifties, becoming a cat in Cats, it certainly seems that the artist probably possesses enough talent to pull off super-heroics.

Who do you think Marvel should recruit next into the fold of its ever-expanding cinematic universe? Leave it in the comments below.