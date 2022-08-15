Fans wonder if DC has the stones to pull off Black Adam vs. Superman vs. Shazam

The DCEU seems to wilting before our very eyes right now, with Batgirl being cancelled and various other movies and TV shows’ futures looking unsafe to boot. Still, at least there’s one corner of the franchise that seems to pressing ahead as planned — the Shazam/Black Adam side of things. This fall sees Dwayne Johnson finally enter the fray in Black Adam, with Zachary Levi back this December for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

It’s long been the thinking that Levi’s Billy Batson will belatedly face off against his comic book nemesis in Shazam! 3, which now looks like it’s going to be one of the biggest event movies DC has on its docket. But while having the Shazam fam and The Rock’s Teth-Adam battle it out would be fun enough, DCEU diehards are pondering if the studio has the brains to throw one more player into the mix to make it something really special.

Yes, this is yet another call for the fandom for Henry Cavill to suit up again as Superman. “Do you think Warner Bros. Discovery is smart enough to pull this off in Shazam 3,” one Redditor asked the r/DC_Cinematic community, while sharing an epic piece of fan art depicting Shazam, Black Adam, and the Man of Steel engaging in a brawl to end all brawls.

There’s no doubt this would be the best way to end the trilogy.

The head says no, but the heart says yes.

Would WB want to do another “versus” movie so soon after Batman v Superman, though?

Geez, you didn’t have to say it like it is.

Failing Supes, Wonder Woman and Shazam vs Black Adam would fun, too.

Could this dream Shazam! 3 plot actually happen? Well, if you look on the glass-half-full side of life, you might say the DCEU has disappointed us so much lately we’re due something good. Otherwise… Well, let’s just see how Black Adam fares this October and Shazam! Fury of the Gods performs over the festive season first.