Fans wonder ‘What If…?’ the Eternals took on Thanos

Eternals has introduced Marvel fans to 10 new superheroes in this all-new team. And it was pretty clear that they are aware of who Thanos is and chose not to get involved when the mad Titan snapped half the universe out of existence. But with the Disney Plus series What if…? confirmed to have a second season, fans wondered what if the Eternals took on Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War?

Reddit user u/ImanginativeHobbyist set the scene with a photo of the Eternals facing Thanos on his home planet, Titan. OP then asked the community what would have happened if this celestial superhero team faced the mad titan. After all, they couldn’t intervene in any human or intergalactic conflicts unless there were “deviants involved”. But what if they did?

A majority of fans believed that the Eternals could have easily managed to defeat Thanos. They theorized that the Avengers struggled during the fight because they were human with advanced technology and combat training. Compare that with the Eternals who are born superpowered beings. However, it would only work if Thanos doesn’t have any of the infinity stones.

Some fans came up with a battle plan on how it could be pulled off as some believe that Thanos is indestructible, regardless if he’s against superpowered beings or not.

The Eternals have made it known that they knew what Thanos was doing, and found out that his snapping of half the universe has delayed the emergence from happening on Earth. But let’s be real, if they were tasked to make sure that there was enough sentient life for a celestial to be born, then they should have the strength and ability to fight Thanos.

Eternals is now available to stream on Disney Plus.