Ever since the official trailer and posters for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore dropped, fans have been raising concerns over the glaring absence of its lead character, the badass witch Tina Goldstein, played by Katherine Waterston. Thankfully, all doubts have finally been put to rest.

The apprehension regarding the possibility that she may not be a part of the upcoming film has only heightened as its release date drew nearer. But the recently announced official cast list (via Digital Spy) for Fantastic Beasts 3 has confirmed that Tina is all set to return and will be joining the rest of the characters as they embark on a dangerous mission to bring down the powerful Dark wizard, Grindelwald.

Apart from Waterston, the cast of the film includes Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Quennie Goldstein, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks. The major casting update, as everyone already knows, is Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

The supporting cast includes Victoria Yeates as Bunty, Richard Coyle as Aberforth Dumbledore, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier, Maria Fernanda Cândido as Vicência Santos, Fiona Glascott as Minerva McGonagall, Oliver Masucci as Anton Vogel, as well as Valerie Pachner.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Character Posters Released 1 of 17

Click to skip































Click to zoom

Tina has been an important part of the Fantastic Beasts saga since the first film in the series, which saw her aiding Redmayne’s Newt Scamander in tracking down all the magical beasts that escaped his suitcase. She reprised the role in The Crimes of Grindelwald, wherein she joined forces with Newt and other wizards to face off against Grindelwald.

It remains to be seen what role she will be playing in the upcoming fight against dark magic in Fantastic Beasts 3, which will hit theaters this April 15.