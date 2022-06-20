‘Fantastic Four’ casting suggestion drums up plenty of support

As things stand, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot still doesn’t have a director, after Jon Watts decided that he’d rather step away from the superhero arena for a while to recharge his creative batteries, which in this instance marks a detour over to Apple in order to helm a high concept crime thriller starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

There’s not even a vague release window in mind for the return of Marvel’s First Family, which will mark the team’s fifth feature-length outing with a fourth different lineup in place. Based on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, we’ve got a pretty good idea of who’ll be running point as Reed Richards.

John Krasinski aside, there are still three spots left up for grabs, and plenty of fan-casting candidates being tossed out into the ether of speculation to fill them. One name in particular has been bandied around on Reddit, and based on the fact there’s well over 100 comments from supporters and detractors, it’s clearly a popular choice.

Alison Brie has proven herself more than capable of handling drama, comedy, and thrillers, but outside of her physical leading performance in Netflix’s dearly departed GLOW, she hasn’t really ventured into the action-heavy arena. That definitely doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be able to pull it off, and she’d no doubt be able to generated fantastic (no pun intended) chemistry with Krasinski to boot.

It could be a while before we get our answer, but the “Alison Brie for Sue Storm” campaign is already underway.