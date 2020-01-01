Fantastic Four Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Harley Quinn In Jokerverse

There’s been a rumor circling around the web this week calming that Rooney Mara is being eyed to play Harley Quinn in the Jokerverse, and we’re here to tell you that that isn’t true. While there’s definitely validity to the reports that other Batman villains will be appearing in Joker 2, the actress who’s being considered to take over the infamous role of the Clown Prince of Crime’s girlfriend is actually Rooney’s sister, Kate.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Diana would have her golden eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, and that J.J. Abrams had been offered a Superman and/or Green Lantern movie, both of which have since been confirmed – Warner Bros. is currently giving thought to casting the Fantastic Four star in their newly established cinematic universe as the aforementioned Quinn. Though from what we understand, she’s not the only name on their radar.

Apparently, the plan is to follow the familiar origin story for the character, with Harley expected to be working at Arkham Asylum, treating Arthur Fleck (aka the Joker). Eventually, the psychotic criminal will corrupt her mind and trick her into falling deeply in love with him. Harley will then help her new boyfriend escape and the duo will wreak havoc across Gotham City together.

This would definitely be an interesting pairing onscreen if it works out, as Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the Joker, recently got engaged to Rooney Mara. If Warner Bros. decides to cast Kate in the role of Harley Quinn, Phoenix will likely share several onscreen kisses with his soon-to-be sister-in-law and that’d certainly make for some interesting Thanksgiving conversation, don’t you think?

But as is usually the case with these things, we’re sure that Kate isn’t the only one on WB’s list and we imagine that they’ve got their eye on some other exciting names as well. And once we hear of who else they might be looking at, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Until then, though, tell us, would you like to see Kata Mara play Harley Quinn in the Jokerverse, or do you think there’s an actress who could do a better job? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!