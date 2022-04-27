'Fast and Furious' Fans Blame Vin Diesel For Justin Lin Leaving 'Fast X'

'The way that everyone knows this is Vin Diesel's fault,' commented one fan on Justin Lin's departure from 'Fast X.'

Fast & Furious fans were shocked Tuesday when director Justin Lin released a statement that he was effectively stepping back as director of Fast X due to “creative differences” less than a week into the production of the 10th and supposedly penultimate film of the franchise.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin wrote. “Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.”

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history,” the statement continued. “I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew, and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

Suffice to say, a director dropping out after filming has already begun is not a great look, and it didn’t take long for fans to point fingers at the star and producer of the franchise, Vin Diesel, who is famously known for being a bit of a diva on set.

(Look no further than his years-long feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has refused to participate in any further films, to that effect.)

In other words, it looks like we’ve got a Vin vs. Lin situation on our hands. But given that Lin is widely credited for breathing life into the Fast and Furious movies — starting with 2006’s Tokyo Drift and then directing the fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth installments — it seems like the fans might end up being the real losers of this professional fallout.

As such, it didn’t take long for people to start unpacking their conspiracy theories on Reddit and Twitter to get to the bottom of whatever Vin Diesel (probably) did this time to drive Justin Lin away.

Justin Lin X-its FAST X just days into production due to "creative differences," though he'll remain onboard as a producer on the sequel



In other words, what did Vin do this time? He's not even MENTIONED in Deadline's story. 🤐 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 26, 2022

“There’s no good way to spin this whatsoever,” wrote one user. “I’m willing to bet that this is Vin Diesel’s fault given he is a tyrant over this series.”

There's no good way to spin this whatsoever. The fact that they lost Justin Lin, A director who is synonymous with this series is a horrible. It's a bad look for the producers. I'm willing to bet that this is Vin Diesel's fault given he is a tyrant over this series 🤦 https://t.co/0eWo5fgDQb — MahvelBoah | 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 & 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐞 | (@ThisIsHow1Win) April 26, 2022

“The Fast and Furious movies would’ve never made it past 3 or would’ve been straight to DVDs movies that would’ve been sold in the $5 bin at Walmart if it wasn’t for Justin Lin,” added another user. “I hope Vin Diesel realizes that.”

The Fast & Furious movies would've never made it past 3 or would've been straight to DVDs movies that would've been sold in the $5 bin at Walmart if it wasn't for Justin Lin, I hope Vin Diesel realizes that — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) April 26, 2022

At least one fan was extremely blunt, cutting to the chase.

the way everyone knows this is vin diesel’s fault 😭😭 https://t.co/I6s9JnGp3T — HK (@HKmatias) April 26, 2022

Several detectives pointed to an Instagram video Vin Diesel had posted just four days earlier, in which Lin did not appear thrilled to be on camera or on set — or possibly both! “Vin Diesel looks like he’s holding Justin Lin hostage and he’s already thinking to himself ‘I have to get out of here,'” tweeted ComicBook.com writer Cade Onder just moments after the initial news broke.

This is from less than a week ago on the set of Fast X.



Vin Diesel looks like he’s holding Justin Lin hostage and he’s already thinking to himself “I have to get out of here.” pic.twitter.com/DIBY5qDL3h — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) April 26, 2022

“This noise Vin Diesel did made Justin Lin reevaluate his entire life,” quipped another user.

This noise Vin Diesel did made Justin Lin reevaluate his entire life https://t.co/ESt82K4Sjv pic.twitter.com/bZclQBltMa — Collin Taylor (@collintaylorrr) April 26, 2022

Others imagined the insane plot twists that Vin Diesel may have demanded (they did go into space for F9, after all) for Lin to walk the way he did.

The Vin Diesel sex scene with himself was finally too much https://t.co/9YpdC2qaCQ — Elden Dave (@DaveOshry) April 26, 2022

Justin Lin when Vin Diesel showed him storyboards of Dom having sex with a car in the third act pic.twitter.com/00DhQQIirp — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) April 26, 2022

Vin Diesel: We going to Mars



Justin Lin: pic.twitter.com/BFfjc5Wc2I — TemiTemi (@TemiSept7) April 27, 2022

But whether or not it was Diesel’s fault, one had to imagine he’s probably less than thrilled about Lin’s departure in the grand scheme of things, which one fan demonstrated with a video of the 54-year-old doing karaoke to Rihanna’s 2012 ballad “Stay.”

In either case, it probably won’t be long before we find out definitively one way or another since Diesel is not exactly known for keeping his cards close to his chest. As devoted fans can attest, the only thing better than Fast & Furious movies is the drama surrounding Fast & Furious movies.