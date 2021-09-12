Fast & Furious 10 Will Reportedly Welcome New Members To The Family

Dwayne Johnson may have dropped out of the main series, due to what certainly seems to be irreconcilable differences with Vin Diesel, but the Fast & Furious family only continues to grow.

The tenth installment in the franchise will hit theaters in April 2023, and as has been the case with every entry since Fast Five, we can expect the ranks to swell even further. Looking at the core cast of characters to have become regulars, the family now consists of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Jordana Brewster’s Mia, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, Ludacris’ Tej, Tyrese’s Roman, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, Sung Kang’s returning Han, and now John Cena’s Jakob if that beefy handshake at the end of F9 is any indication.

On top of that, you could realistically include Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and Helen Mirren’s Queenie as part of the crew, while Tokyo Drift trio Lucas Black, Bow Wow and Jason Tobin also dropped by for a scene or two. And yet, you didn’t even notice Scott Eastwood was missing as Little Nobody, did you? For shame.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Cena would be revealed as Dom’s brother in F9 long before it was confirmed – that the close-knit group of car enthusiasts are set to welcome even more new additions across the concluding tenth and eleventh chapters.

Diesel either promised or threatened us with more Cardi B, depending on how you felt about her very brief cameo that definitively proved she wasn’t an actress by trade, so that should account for one of them. As for the rest? We can’t say for certain, but Fast & Furious has been known to deliver the unexpected when it comes to casting, so it’ll be fun to find out.