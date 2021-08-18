Fast & Furious 10 Coming To Theaters In April 2023

While the pandemic stopped the movie from reaching the billion-dollar heights we’ve come to expect from the series, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise is far and away the most commercially successful Hollywood blockbuster to have been released since the end of 2019, and it’s now closing in on a global haul of $700 million.

To put that into perspective, Godzilla vs. Kong is in second place on the pandemic-era charts, yet it’s lagging over $200 million behind the latest adventure for Dominic Toretto and the crew. Having seen F9 delayed for fourteen months, director Justin Lin and the gang clearly aren’t wasting any time to bring audiences the grand finale, with Fast & Furious 10 having staked out a release date of April 7th, 2023.

It’ll mark the penultimate chapter in The Fast Saga, with Lin also helming the eleventh installment, which we can probably assume will arrive in 2025. Then again, Fast 10 and 11 will shoot back-to-back as one mammoth production that’s set to travel all over the globe, so we might well end up getting the final outings for the family in consecutive years.

Based on where F9 ended up, we can gather that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw will play a substantial part in the narrative, while John Cena’s Jakob Toretto looks to have been given a free pass for his nefarious deeds, because it’s really all about family in the end. As the swansong for one of cinema’s biggest-ever brands, Fast & Furious 10 will no doubt assemble an all-star lineup from the mythology’s past and present, with the obvious exception of Dwayne Johnson.

We’ve said this before, but fingers crossed they end up calling it Fast 10 Your Seat Belts for no other reason that it would fit the property’s awesomely nonsensical titling methods down to a tee.