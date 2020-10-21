Fast & Furious Franchise To End After Eleventh Movie, Justin Lin Will Direct

The Fast & Furious franchise obviously isn’t designed with awards in mind, and as far as sheer entertainment goes, there are few properties in Hollywood that are able to send audiences home as satisfied as this one does. Each new movie might be wilder and crazier than the last, but fans eat it up every single time.

All good things must come to an end, though, and indeed, it seems that Fast & Furious is no different. While Universal will no doubt continue to pump out spinoffs, the main series is now set to conclude after the eleventh film, which will be directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin, who’s also behind the camera for outing number ten.

Variety has the news, reporting that though the story of Dominic Toretto and his family is reaching its end, spinoffs for various characters are already in development as the studio looks to keep milking the brand for some time to come. We just won’t be getting any further mainline installments after Fast & Furious 11. And really, that’s ok.

After all, there’s only so much vehicular insanity and gravity-defying mayhem that folks can take and while a lot of that will no doubt continue in those aforementioned spinoffs, we imagine that the franchise will begin to head in some different directions as well once its free from the shackles of an 11-film continuity and a story that’s been carried on for close to two decades now.

In any case, it’s been a terrific run with not too many dips in quality along the way and though it’s sad to hear that an end is in sight, at least we have a few more Fast & Furious flicks to go before it’s all over.