Fast & Furious 9 Gets Hit With Another Delay As Universal Shifts Schedule

At this point, we’ve seen enough of Fast & Furious 9 to confidently say that it’s going to deliver everything audiences have come to expect from the larger than life franchise. Whether it’s Vin Diesel mumbling about family, swooping camera shots, dialogue that you would likely never hear from another human being, or the required vehicular carnage, you can rest assured that the ninth installment in the mainline series will deliver in spades. Unfortunately, though, you’ll be waiting a bit longer to see it all now.

Yes, once again, Universal has been forced to delay the film. It’s not a huge push by any means, especially when compared to previous ones, but instead of hitting theaters on May 28th as planned, F9 will now zoom into cinemas on June 25th. Deadline notes that this is due to major overseas markets still not being open and the studio wanting to have as many markets “go at once for” the film as possible. Which is fair enough, but certainly disappointing to hear.

After all, fans were devastated when the movie was initially pushed back by an entire year, and there are few titles capable of reviving the box office better than this one. So let’s just hope that this will be the final delay for Fast & Furious 9 and that audiences will indeed be able to shuffle into theaters on June 25th and watch the next adventure for Dominic Toretto and his crew.

In the meantime, folks can at least rest easy knowing that there are plenty of blockbuster movies on the way before then in the form of Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, among others. All of which promise the escapism entertainment that we’ve all been craving for so long now.