Fast & Furious 9 Fans Mourn Year-Long Delay On Original Opening Weekend

The last few months have sort of blended together in the absence of movies. In any other year, we would be hitting the middle of the summer blockbuster season. Today, in fact, was going to be the opening weekend for Fast & Furious 9. Instead, fans will have to wait until next spring before seeing Dom, Letty and the rest of the crew.

Franchises don’t often get to nine movies, but Fast & Furious has been an outlier in that regard. In fact, the last two entries have each earned more than $1 billion worldwide. And judging by the reaction to the first trailer for Fast & Furious 9 back in January, audiences are not showing any sign of losing interest.

It’s an especially tough pill to swallow for Universal, as the pic was going to be the studio’s big money-maker for the year. With no Star Wars and only one Marvel entry, one could even argue that Fast & Furious 9 was going to be the highest-grossing movie of 2020.

In addition to waiting a year, the studio now has to deal with and resolve their current relationship with AMC and Regal as well. The former announced that they would be banning all Universal films, including blockbusters, from their theaters in response to Universal chairman Jeff Shell’s comments that the studio would be seriously looking at alternative distribution routes for releases following the success of Trolls World Tour on digital. Regal quickly followed suit and with theaters still closed, it remains to be seen if the studio and cinema chains can come to an agreement.

In the meantime, fans took to social media to air their grievances about Fast & Furious 9 no longer coming out this weekend, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Fast & Furious 9 will now be with us on April 2nd, 2021.

