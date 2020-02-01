Home / movies

Twitter’s Going Crazy Over The New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer

Fast & Furious 9 – or F9, as they seem to be calling it now – is quickly approaching its theatrical release and Universal wants to make sure that everyone and their grandmother knows that it’s on the way. Then again, given the global fanbase that the series has, it’s not like they really have to do much work to market it, right?

Still, after a far too long period of radio silence, the floodgates truly opened up this week. From teasers to character posters and more, we’ve got a lot from the Fast & Furious camp over the past several days and it all culminated in today’s explosive full-length trailer. Teasing more stunts, more chase scenes and more muscles, it was an absolute treat for fans. And that’s all without even mentioning the surprise reveal at the end that Han is back (which We Got This Covered told you was happening months ago).

So, it only makes sense that Twitter is now overflowing with folks expressing their excitement for the upcoming ninth installment in the seemingly never-ending series. And you can check out a sample of what people are saying down below:

Clearly, fans are pumped for the movie and no doubt it’s going to be another billion dollar box office behemoth for Universal. And with the series reportedly coming to an end after the tenth film, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of seeds it plants for both the finale and presumably, the countless spinoffs that will follow once the mainline movies have concluded.

But staying in the here and now, and Fast & Furious 9 drives into theaters on May 22nd, and make no mistake about, there will indeed be justice for Han.

