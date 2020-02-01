Twitter’s Going Crazy Over The New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer

Fast & Furious 9 – or F9, as they seem to be calling it now – is quickly approaching its theatrical release and Universal wants to make sure that everyone and their grandmother knows that it’s on the way. Then again, given the global fanbase that the series has, it’s not like they really have to do much work to market it, right?

Still, after a far too long period of radio silence, the floodgates truly opened up this week. From teasers to character posters and more, we’ve got a lot from the Fast & Furious camp over the past several days and it all culminated in today’s explosive full-length trailer. Teasing more stunts, more chase scenes and more muscles, it was an absolute treat for fans. And that’s all without even mentioning the surprise reveal at the end that Han is back (which We Got This Covered told you was happening months ago).

So, it only makes sense that Twitter is now overflowing with folks expressing their excitement for the upcoming ninth installment in the seemingly never-ending series. And you can check out a sample of what people are saying down below:

Whattttt – The Fast & Furious 9 movie trailer is here 👀 https://t.co/7MTbTntVvN — Shelley Loo (@prsloo) February 1, 2020

The last part got me shook. Fast & Furious is back babbbbby https://t.co/zodTKEM9WW — Rishhhhh 🌻 (@El_Kurry) February 1, 2020

The fast furious trailer IS LIT! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 come on May ! — 🥰2/14🥰 (@_Breski) February 1, 2020

The person writing the scripts for the Fast & Furious movies, is on crack — Eddie🐝 (@El_Fua760) February 1, 2020

Y'all not excited for fast furious 9? Nigga Han alive I am fuckin in there IDC — Trafalgar Law (@Jus_A_Rebel) February 1, 2020

Waaah fast & furious 9!!!! — ℰunica (@deeunique8) February 1, 2020

Every time Fast & Furious comes out I have the URGE to speed on the highway. — Amanda (@_shessofargone) February 1, 2020

So excited for the Fast Furious 9.

Han is back! Yes sir!!! — ℜaռ (@RanXGacrama) February 1, 2020

Name something more over the top than a Fast & Furious movie pic.twitter.com/uEIo0q9RSi — Porter (@PorterMentality) February 1, 2020

I haven’t watched a Fast & Furious in years but the trailers always get me hype. #JusticeForHan — Mel (@mellly_mel) February 1, 2020

Fast & Furious 9 is already better than the rise of skywalker. — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) February 1, 2020

I JUST SAW THE TRAILER FOR FAST FURIOUS 9 AND HAN IS ALIVE!??? WHAt? — ∞monyonya∞ (@helloxalyssa) February 1, 2020

THIS IS R-I-D-I-C-U-L-O-U-S AND I WANNA SEE IT

The Fast & Furious 9 movie trailer is here 👀 https://t.co/bEAeqdWHVf — Babic 🇭🇷🇨🇦 (@TheAndyBabic) February 1, 2020

Just when you thought the Fast & Furious franchise couldn't go more bat shit insane… I won't spoil it for you. Check out the trailer for F9. — Toothpick Vic (@Toothpick_Vic76) February 1, 2020

I love how this series just gets more and more bizarre and they expect us all to just roll with it and what I love even more is that that’s exactly what I’m gonna do because the Fast & Furious movies are fucking great https://t.co/z0QXmL5Lst — Ross Bembenek (@RBembenek) February 1, 2020

YESSSSSSS. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THIS.

The Fast & Furious 9 movie trailer is here 👀 https://t.co/RvsyVqZjn2 — Maureen Hanson (@MaureenHanson69) February 1, 2020

Clearly, fans are pumped for the movie and no doubt it’s going to be another billion dollar box office behemoth for Universal. And with the series reportedly coming to an end after the tenth film, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of seeds it plants for both the finale and presumably, the countless spinoffs that will follow once the mainline movies have concluded.

But staying in the here and now, and Fast & Furious 9 drives into theaters on May 22nd, and make no mistake about, there will indeed be justice for Han.