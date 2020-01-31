Watch: Han Returns In Epic First Fast & Furious 9 Trailer

Everyone knows by now that Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise often plays fast and loose with the definition of ‘family.’

Right from the very beginning, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto has waxed lyrical about the importance of having a strong, familial unit, which has grown to include the likes of Kurt Russell, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Helen Mirren.

But if the latest Fast & Furious 9 preview is any sign of what’s headed our way – and it is – then family won’t be the only focus of the film. No, the ninth installment in this seemingly never-ending series is also bringing back the over the top action and wild stunts that the franchise is known for.

Indeed, while the last teaser for the blockbuster centered more on family, this one is all about the larger than life set pieces and the exhilarating chase scenes, which is arguably what most people come to the theater for whenever a new Fast & Furious film releases. And in that regard, it doesn’t look like the next entry into the saga will disappoint.

Yes, as you can see above, it seems as if we’re in for another action-packed, non-stop thrill ride, with this trailer teasing what looks to be a very, very fun watch. And with glimpses of some of the new cast members and a plot that promises to pick up on a few dangling threads, there’s much to be excited about here. Not to mention that nice little surprise right near the end with Han returning – which, don’t forget, We Got This Covered told you would happen months ago.

And even though the franchise is now on its ninth mainline installment, it shows no signs of slowing down. Spinoff Hobbs & Shaw earning over $750m at the box office proved that there’s still a big appetite out there for more Fast & Furious and with any luck, this next effort will be another smashing success for Universal.