Watch: New Promo Teases First Fast & Furious 9 Trailer

Following a seven-year hiatus, director Justin Lin has returned to the Fast & Furious franchise for what’s been hailed as “the most ambitious” entry in Universal’s beloved blockbuster series yet.

That’s quite a bold statement, given what we’ve already seen from the property over the years and the fact that Fast & Furious 9 is getting ready to drop into theaters in just a few months. Yes, we’ll soon have nine movies from this particular series and that’s not even considering the recently-released Hobbs & Shaw spinoff.

But for all the over the top, jaw-dropping, physics-defying stunts and action that we’ve already witnessed, fans are still beyond eager for more and after shooting across London, Edinburgh, Phuket, Krabi, Tbilisi and Los Angeles, Fast & Furious 9 is shaping up to be another globe-trotting adventure. In fact, we’ll soon get a look at it via the upcoming first trailer which drops later this month, and ahead of that, Universal have released the above teaser to make sure everyone knows that it’s coming.

Sure, it’s not much, but as an appetizer for the main course, it’ll do. Besides, plot details for Fast & Furious 9 are sparse at the moment and the studio is probably hoping to keep things that way for a while yet. Because why spoil all the fun, right?

Whatever it is that they might have planned for us, it’s no secret that along with Jurassic World, this is the most lucrative franchise for Universal and they always go big with each and every entry. And we have every reason to believe that this upcoming ninth installment will be, as we said above, the “most ambitious” one yet.

But don’t just take our word for it. Be sure to catch the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer when it speeds online on January 31st.