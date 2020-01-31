Home / movies

Fast & Furious 9 Fans Freaking Out Over Han’s Return

By 9 mins ago
x

If you’ve still been hurting over the fact that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw murdered one of your favorite characters in the Fast & Furious franchise and came out smelling like a rose, even being handed his own team-up flick alongside Dwayne Johnson’s Agent Hobbs, then we have some good news for you: Han is returning to the franchise (which We Got This Covered told you was happening months ago).

No, this is not a drill. As revealed in the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer released earlier today, the character is somehow still alive and well, making a surprise appearance near the end of the preview. And while we don’t know how exactly he’s going to factor into things, make no mistake about it, justice is coming, folks.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the whole Justice For Han movement – though if that’s the case, why are you reading this? – let’s do a bit of a recap. You see, Sung Kang’s Han Lue was a street racer who unfortunately met his end halfway through the third F&F movie. His heartbreaking death was made even worse though when we learned that it wasn’t just a random accident but rather, a revenge hit carried out by the villainous Deckard Shaw.

And though Shaw has since turned over a new leaf, turning his back on his old ways – for the most part – fans have been demanding there be some sort of consequences for what he did. And as we mentioned above, justice is definitely coming. For now, however, folks are just happy to see Han back, with Twitter blowing up over the revelation.

Gorgeous Fast & Furious 9 Poster Unites The Whole Family
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Han Fast & Furious

So yeah, fans are ecstatic about Han’s return. And honestly, we don’t blame them. After all, he’s a great character and he really deserved a better ending than he got.

Unfortunately, things are still pretty hazy in regards to what role he’ll play in the plot, where he’s been all this time or even how exactly he’s alive after we apparently saw him die. But alive he is, and Han will make his long-awaited return this May in Fast & Furious 9.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...