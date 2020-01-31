Fast & Furious 9 Fans Freaking Out Over Han’s Return

If you’ve still been hurting over the fact that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw murdered one of your favorite characters in the Fast & Furious franchise and came out smelling like a rose, even being handed his own team-up flick alongside Dwayne Johnson’s Agent Hobbs, then we have some good news for you: Han is returning to the franchise (which We Got This Covered told you was happening months ago).

No, this is not a drill. As revealed in the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer released earlier today, the character is somehow still alive and well, making a surprise appearance near the end of the preview. And while we don’t know how exactly he’s going to factor into things, make no mistake about it, justice is coming, folks.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the whole Justice For Han movement – though if that’s the case, why are you reading this? – let’s do a bit of a recap. You see, Sung Kang’s Han Lue was a street racer who unfortunately met his end halfway through the third F&F movie. His heartbreaking death was made even worse though when we learned that it wasn’t just a random accident but rather, a revenge hit carried out by the villainous Deckard Shaw.

And though Shaw has since turned over a new leaf, turning his back on his old ways – for the most part – fans have been demanding there be some sort of consequences for what he did. And as we mentioned above, justice is definitely coming. For now, however, folks are just happy to see Han back, with Twitter blowing up over the revelation.

we’re talking abt the same han right,, the one that d worded in fast and furious,, well bitch is back and im crying pic.twitter.com/M0kZt0xYxw — ewan’s eyeliner (@leiagrayson) January 31, 2020

ok i know this is FAST AND FURIOUS BUT OH MYG GFOD AHJSHAJ AAAAAAAAAAAHH pic.twitter.com/fc0MGNDhzV — 😳POPFACE😳CEO of Stormtrooper Han😁 (@popface451) January 31, 2020

How the fuck is Han alive in the new Fast and Furious 9 movie! — 90s OG (@90sMettle) January 31, 2020

The movie F9 (Fast & Furious 9) looks terrible! But character Han Lue (actor Sung Kang) is in it, so WILL watch. 100-percent. 🤣 — KennyDrama (@kennethaabrams) January 31, 2020

WHAT DO YOU MEAN HAN IS ALIVE, FAST&FURIOUS??????????????? — C A T (@catnipdaboa) January 31, 2020

So apparently nobody dies in these fast & furious movies, they're basically invincible..

On the bright side though, my homie han is still alive! How? Idk, but I'll take it! pic.twitter.com/Syp4PZ8lTK — Coochie Hashira (@aaron_jaime) January 31, 2020

Just watched the new fast and furious trailer, can someone please explain how the FUCK Han is back? He died in Tokyo drift and that’s that — Liam (@liameverett3) January 31, 2020

FAST AND THE FURIOUS BRINGING BACK HAN LETS FUCKING GOOOOO — Dylan Fleming aka King 🐉 (@DYLsOReCkLeSs) January 31, 2020

Broooooo the new Fast and Furious movie!!! Fucking Han comes back and has his orange RX7#Fast9 #FastAndFurious9 #FastFamily — Broom Covered Hill (@bgabe_) January 31, 2020

How the fuck is Han alive in the new fast and furious movie trailer — AiViRX (@Aivirx) January 31, 2020

OMG i just watched the teaser for fast and furious 9 and FREAKING HAN IS ALIVE FKCHZHZ — Kitten⁷. (@Sheerafam) January 31, 2020

Han was literally one of my favorite characters in the Fast and Furious movies and not I’m in disbelief seeing that he is back alive 😲 https://t.co/aTdzgfDs4s — Adrian (@Adrian__S7) January 31, 2020

Leave it to Fast and the Furious to find a way to bring Han back lol #Fast9 — Courtney Allen (@CourtTh3Dork) January 31, 2020

HAN IS ALIVE FAST N FURIOUS YOU SOLD ME HOLY FUCK — U JUST GONA BRING A BDAY GIFT 2 MY BDAY ON MY BDAY (@DopeBrwnGuy) January 31, 2020

So yeah, fans are ecstatic about Han’s return. And honestly, we don’t blame them. After all, he’s a great character and he really deserved a better ending than he got.

Unfortunately, things are still pretty hazy in regards to what role he’ll play in the plot, where he’s been all this time or even how exactly he’s alive after we apparently saw him die. But alive he is, and Han will make his long-awaited return this May in Fast & Furious 9.