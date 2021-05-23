Fast & Furious 9 Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Revealed

Godzilla vs. Kong finally surpassed Bad Boys for Life‘s $426 million haul last weekend to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie released since the beginning of 2020, but it’s a foregone conclusion that Fast & Furious 9 will be snatching that crown in short order.

The latest chapter in the massively popular franchise doesn’t arrive domestically for another month, but it started rolling out internationally on Friday, and has already pulled in some impressive numbers. In less than 48 hours, the return of Dominic Toretto and the gang has brought in more than $100 million from China alone, with an overseas opening three days far north of the $160 million being predicted.

That’s good news for an industry that’s struggled significantly over the last fourteen or so months, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us who John Cena was playing in the film long before it was confirmed – that Fast & Furious 9 reportedly ends with a shocker of a post-credits scene, so read on if you don’t mind potential spoilers.

Apparently, the closer will see the unexpected return of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, training with a punching bag and talking to someone about a flash drive containing blueprints, which might be connected to something that happens in the storyline. From there, though, he gets a knock at his door, which he opens to discover Sung Kang’s Han standing on the other side.

Both Statham and Kang have addressed the unresolved issues between their characters, and Fast & Furious is well known for giving its fans what they want, so a face-to-face between them could set up the resolution of the #JusticeForHan movement in one of the final two installments that’ll bring the long-running series to a close.