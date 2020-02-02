Fast & Furious 9 Super Bowl TV Spot Kicks It Up A Notch

Fast & Furious 9 – or F9, as they seem to be calling it now – is heading to theaters later this year and Universal wants to make sure that everyone knows.

Indeed, after a prolonged period of radio silence, the floodgates really opened this week. Be it teasers, character posters and even the first full-length trailer, the studio’s unleashed a ton of promo material on us over the past few days, but they aren’t done yet. Given that the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year, and F9 will probably be one of the biggest films of the year – at least, in terms of scope and scale – it only makes sense for Universal to deliver yet another look at the movie during the game and that’s exactly what they did earlier tonight.

Seen up above is a new preview for Fast & Furious 9, and this one goes all-in on the action, for the most part. Yes, the focus here is very much on the larger than life set pieces and jaw-dropping stunts/chase scenes that this next installment promises to deliver, and frankly, we’re already sold. We may have already seen most of this in the trailer that dropped on Friday, but cutting it together into a shorter, more fast-paced promo certainly does well to sell the pic as a pure adrenaline rush.

All that being said, it doesn’t look like the franchise is straying too far from what fans love about it with F9 and that might not sit well with some, as the past few movies have all been a bit too similar to one another. But you can’t deny that they’ve been a ton of fun and almost every installment in this juggernaut series is a good time at the theater.

Fast & Furious 9 certainly looks like it’ll fall in line in that regard and as of now, we’ve very excited to see how they’ll top what’s come before when the movie drives into cinemas on May 22nd, 2020.