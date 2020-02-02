Fast & Furious Fans Make Hilarious Edit To Han Actor’s Wikipedia Page

Though no Fast & Furious film could ever be mistaken for a documentary, the surprisingly sustainable action franchise seems to get more over-the-top with each new entry. Nonetheless, when the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer revealed that Dominic Toretto’s old friend Han Lue somehow survived the events of 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the twist seemed like a stretch even by the standards of this endearingly silly series.

During a chase scene in Tokyo Drift, Sung Kang’s character is seemingly killed in a fiery explosion. In 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, we learn that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw was the one to carry out the supposed killing, and in the subsequent Furious 7, the team even attends a funeral for their fallen comrade.

In short, the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 has a lot of explaining to do if it wants audiences to buy that Han has been alive this whole time. For now, however, you may wish to settle for this tongue-in-cheek explanation provided by a presumed Fast fan who edited the Wikipedia page for Sung Kang.

Though the text has now been edited back to its original state, for a brief while, the opening paragraph of Kang’s page described the star as “an American actor who can cheat death,” adding that he’s best known for his role as Han Lue, an “immortal being in the The [sic] Fast and the Furious film franchise.”

Well, given how crazy the Fast movies have got in recent years, perhaps it’s only a matter of time before they bring such a supernatural twist into the saga. Of course, if you want the real explanation for why Han’s still with us, then you only have to wait until the release of Fast & Furious 9 on May 22nd.