Fast & Furious Fans Side With Dwayne Johnson In His Feud With Vin Diesel
For a franchise that loves to mention the word ‘family’ roughly five or six hundred times in each new installment, there hasn’t half been plenty of infighting among the Fast & Furious crew, and Dwayne Johnson has found himself at the center of it more than once.
He recently made up with Tyrese Gibson after their long-running verbal joust, while the longtime Roman Pearce revealed that Paul Walker battled with the studio, producers and even Vin Diesel to bring him back for Fast Five. Speaking of the gravel-throated leading man, his beef with Johnson looked to have been resolved a while back, before it recently reignited.
Touting his own genius, Diesel claimed that the reason he fell out with The Rock was because he intentionally needled him on set to draw out the best possible version of Luke Hobbs, and he even compared himself to the legendary Federico Fellini for good measure.
Shockingly, Johnson was having none of it, and laughed off Diesel’s comments while also seeming to signal that he was officially done with the mainline Fast Saga, which more than likely has something to do with how he views his fellow chrome-domed action hero. Now that Hobbs & Shaw appears to be the only way fans will get to see The Rock being either fast or furious, they’re letting their opinions known on social media, and you can check out some of the reactions below.
As one of the most popular, beloved and wholesome stars on the planet, it’s not a surprise fans would side with Dwayne Johnson in the latest public scrap between Fast & Furious alumni, but it’s a shame we probably won’t be getting Hobbs in the concluding tenth and eleventh chapters.
