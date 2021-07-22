Fast & Furious Fans Side With Dwayne Johnson In His Feud With Vin Diesel

For a franchise that loves to mention the word ‘family’ roughly five or six hundred times in each new installment, there hasn’t half been plenty of infighting among the Fast & Furious crew, and Dwayne Johnson has found himself at the center of it more than once.

He recently made up with Tyrese Gibson after their long-running verbal joust, while the longtime Roman Pearce revealed that Paul Walker battled with the studio, producers and even Vin Diesel to bring him back for Fast Five. Speaking of the gravel-throated leading man, his beef with Johnson looked to have been resolved a while back, before it recently reignited.

Touting his own genius, Diesel claimed that the reason he fell out with The Rock was because he intentionally needled him on set to draw out the best possible version of Luke Hobbs, and he even compared himself to the legendary Federico Fellini for good measure.

Shockingly, Johnson was having none of it, and laughed off Diesel’s comments while also seeming to signal that he was officially done with the mainline Fast Saga, which more than likely has something to do with how he views his fellow chrome-domed action hero. Now that Hobbs & Shaw appears to be the only way fans will get to see The Rock being either fast or furious, they’re letting their opinions known on social media, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Who’s side are you on in the feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel? — /Film (@slashfilm) July 21, 2021

I put together a quick guide for understanding the Dwayne Johnson vs Vin Diesel feud. pic.twitter.com/XO2SYjUpnZ — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) July 21, 2021

The most unbelievable part of all the Fast & Furious movies is the notion that Vin Diesel could potentially take Dwayne Johnson in a fight. — Johnathan McGinty (@johnemcginty) July 19, 2021

Now I imagining what a Fellini Fast and Furious film would look like. His take on family ties would probably be closer to Vin and Dwayne's actual relationship. — Wesley Dolan (@WesleyDolan) July 22, 2021

who is dwayne “the rock” johnson if not vin diesel persevering — hallie fritsch (?) (@halliefritsch) July 20, 2021

I truly love Vin Diesel but It was a bit petty to be angry with The Rock just because of Hobbs and Shaw, which I enjoyed a lot actually! Jason and Dwayne made their characters and I’m sorely disappointed that they’ll no longer be there😒 https://t.co/gXEYTRuayI — JimyerSnow B. (@KitsuneSnow2002) July 21, 2021

the next Ryan Murphy show: Fued: Dwayne and Vin — Tristan Clarke (@Clarke_is_me) July 21, 2021

I love his beef with Vin and Tyrese. Dwayne had Tyrese on IG acting a fool over him getting his own movie. https://t.co/mpcj3wrQwL — Cici (@canterbury_cici) July 21, 2021

Hope this changes, ⁦@TheRock⁩



Everyone knows the franchise took off when you joined, and to this day that probably hurts Vin’s ego (not to mention your superior acting ability and success in Hollywood in-general) https://t.co/xsBOr15ce6 — Chris Leeper (@RoseBug_22) July 22, 2021

I can't believe Vin Diesel let his ego destroy a good thing. What an idiot. https://t.co/aUMVQetL6P — ZAK💗💜💙 🏳️‍🌈 (@Zakiyyah6) July 21, 2021

Vin Diesel thinking he is a bigger star than the Rock. Next level. https://t.co/QL0OV2HSBf pic.twitter.com/UMaQY7PYtY — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 21, 2021

As one of the most popular, beloved and wholesome stars on the planet, it’s not a surprise fans would side with Dwayne Johnson in the latest public scrap between Fast & Furious alumni, but it’s a shame we probably won’t be getting Hobbs in the concluding tenth and eleventh chapters.