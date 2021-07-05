Tyrese Reveals How He Reconnected With Dwayne Johnson After Fast & Furious Feud

For a franchise that’s consistently and repeatedly hammered home the notion that there’s nothing more important than family, the Fast & Furious gang have suffered through plenty of dissension in the ranks across the last few years.

The most notable was the long-running beef between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, with the former accusing The Fast Saga‘s leading man and producer of being unprofessional during their time working together. Those fences did appear to be mended, but Diesel taking credit for Johnson’s performance as Luke Hobbs has led to speculation that the pair of hulking baldies could find themselves at odds yet again.

Michelle Rodriguez also came close to walking away as Letty unless there was a serious uptick in female representation, something that’s also been rectified, while Tyrese had his very public issues with The Rock as well. The longtime Fast & Furious veteran repeatedly called out the world’s biggest movie star for abandoning the series in favor of his own spinoff alongside Jason Statham, but those fences have since been mended.

In a new interview, Tyrese revealed how he managed to reconnect with Johnson, and it sounds like the two are closer than ever before, even if their hectic schedules mean they converse more through voice notes than actual conversations with each other.

“We’ve been on the phone every other day. We’ve reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down. And to be honest, I did not know when or how the phone call was going to happen, but it did happen. And we’re about 20 phone calls in, and we’re in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.”

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s any weight to the rumors of a new chapter in the Johnson/Diesel feud, when the tenth and eleventh Fast & Furious blockbusters are set to kick off production early next year. Of course, the eighth movie had no problem keeping them apart, but at least it sounds as though Hobbs and Roman Pearce might be in a couple of scenes together.