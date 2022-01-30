‘Fast & Furious’ franchise welcomes Jason Momoa to the family

The Fast and Furious movies make up one of the most successful film franchises in history Headlined by Vin Diesel, the success of the Fast series has spawned several movies, short films, an animated series, and even a triumphant spin-off featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. It looks like another heavy-hitter is about to become part of the action – Jason Momoa is joining the family.

With nine films in The Fast Saga, there have been talks of Momoa joining the tenth film for a while now. The Fast Saga Twitter account officially confirmed the actor’s involvement in the upcoming film, to be released in 2023. In an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa could be the villain in the new film, and confirmed returnees include: Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang.

The announcement tweet, coupled with a photo of the Aquaman star, read: “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10.”



One character that will not return to the franchise, however, is Dwayne Johnson. In December, the Red Notice actor said, in a sit down with CNN, that there was “no chance” he would return to the franchise, amidst conflict with Diesel. He also wished his former co-stars “the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

The details of the tenth film are yet to be revealed, but Justin Lin, who directed four previous Fast films, including F9, is set to return as director. Momoa is also set to Star in the Netflix adventure film, Slumberland, which also stars Weruche Opia and Chris Dowd.