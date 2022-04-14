If you were to sit somebody down who had only seen Rob Cohen’s The Fast and the Furious and shown them last summer’s F9, there’s a high chance they would never believe the two movies were part of the same franchise if it wasn’t for the presence of stalwarts Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster.

Beginning with Fast Five, the series underwent a major creative overhaul that was as bold as it was inspired, but we’ve now reached a point where two characters can take a beaten-up old car into outer space for the sake of an action sequence, and it bizarrely makes complete sense within the bonkers context of The Fast Saga.

The finish line might be in sight for Dominic Toretto and the family with the 10th and 11th chapters on the way, but several spinoffs are already in development, and there are no doubt many more to come. One burning question regarding Fast & Furious is how the creative team can possibly keep upping the ante, but producer Neal H. Moritz revealed a novel idea during an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast.

“Honestly, I think going forward I’d like to actually go smaller. And I’d like to kind of start to go back to where we started. I think that’s an interesting way to go. I like to zig and then zag. I like to try and do something different and I think that’s what audiences demand these days.”

Would fans even care about a $50 million Fast & Furious film after being bombarded with the craziest set pieces in cinema for over a decade? It’s hard to tell, but we may end up getting an answer one day.