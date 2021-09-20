Justin Lin Calls Fast 10 And 11 “One Chapter In Two Movies”

Fans of The Fast and the Furious knew that at some point, the storyline would have to go big or go home in terms of location, explosive fight scenes, and star-power. Many questions were asked about what unimaginable feats the cast could take on that would escalate the films to the next level.

Fast 9 took it there, and we finally saw some of our favorite characters in space. Some fans anticipated this move for a while now, while others thought it was just too outrageous ever to happen. Something to note is, the words too outrageous don’t really register within the minds behind The Fast and the Furious.

They’ve done it all at this point, from jewelry heists to the return of our beloved Han and the family expanding; the movies have given us all so much. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, and we’ve created memes about family together. The bond that the cast and crew share creates a space for fans to bond as well.

Justin Lin has been part of the Fast and Furious family for some time now, and he’s planning on bringing Fast 10 and 11 to fans with a continued storyline of family and the ups and downs that come along with that.

On filming the next two installments of the Fast and Furious franchise back to back, Lin told Collider that there are things he wants to accomplish, but he knows he has to consider a lot of life, too.

“There’s an ambition of what we want to do and there’s also real world issues that we’re encountering. But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the process.”

He went on to talk about the final two movies and how they’ll be framed for viewers. Instead of looking at them as two separate films, he wants fans to know that it will be one story told throughout the two movies.

“The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I’m so glad — because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

Fast 10 is set to hit theaters in April of 2023, and 11 will follow up after, with no official date planned as of now.