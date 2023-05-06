‘Fast X’ director promises justice for Han will finally be served

For those seeking justice for the beloved character Han Lue, Fast X director Louis Leterrier has finally provided an update on the matter.

As previously reported, in the end credits of Fast & Furious 6, Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw tried to avenge his brother Owen Shaw’s (Luke Evans) attack and hospitalization by taking down Han (Sung Kang), a member of Dominic Torretto’s crew. The storyline of his death would continue in the seventh and ninth installments of the franchise. In Furious 7, Torretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew retaliated against Shaw, ultimately leading to his arrest. But by the eighth installment, all would be forgiven as Shaw escapes from prison and joins Torretto’s crew.

In F9, it is revealed that Lue faked his death with the help of government agent Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) and that the pair already knew about Shaw’s plan. Despite the shocking revelation, fans saw Han and a shocked Shaw reunite during the film’s end credits.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leterrier opened up about what fans can expect from Han and Shaw’s encounter in the upcoming Fast X, and if the former would finally get the justice he deserves. The 49-year-old stated while mentioning how “fun and special” the moment will be between the “mortal enemies.”

“Justice for Han was teased in the previous movie, but justice for Han is given in this one. I wanted this moment to be so special. That’s something I was missing [in the last movie]. They are mortal enemies and it was teased at the end of the last one, so what greater way to truly bring justice to Han than have your battle royale between these two iconic characters? They’re fantastic. You’ll see. It’s really fun and special.”

In addition to Leterrier’s admission, the publication also shared a first look at what will occur in Fast X when Han and Shaw come face to face, but their conversation is cut short when Shaw attacks him because he’s scared that Lue has returned to kill him.

Fast X is set to make its theatrical debut on May 19.