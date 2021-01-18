Fat Thor Will Reportedly Return In Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to putting in the hard work in order to convince as a superpowered Asgardian deity who looks as though he was chiseled out of marble, with the recent training photos posted by the actor making it seem like his biceps were about to reach bursting point.

It feels as if the obligatory shirtless scene is written into the contracts of every major star to play a leading role in a comic book franchise, but Hemsworth’s requisite topless moment in Avengers: Endgame was markedly different to what he was used to. Fat Thor went down a storm with fans, though, and the 37 year-old must have loved being able to slap on the prosthetic beer gut instead of hitting the gym, while the aesthetic difference had no impact on the character’s prowess whatsoever.

Thor: Love And Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Looks Ripped As He Prepares For Filming 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Many folks had been hoping that the portlier version of the Odinson would be sticking around for Love and Thunder, too, but based on the sheer size of the leading man at the moment, it didn’t seem like that was going to be the case. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Fat Thor will still be seen in the movie, but only via flashbacks.

Presumably, these will be in the opening stages of the story set during his time traveling across the universe with his newfound companions, the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will likely be designed for comedic effect. After all, the alpha male bickering between Thor and Star-Lord was a highlight of Infinity War and Endgame, so the idea of the former whipping himself back into peak physical condition at the latter’s expense could be pure gold.