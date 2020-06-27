Will Ferrell’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix This Weekend

When Eurovision Song Contest became popular with American viewers, some described it as “American Idol on acid,” which isn’t too far off, to be honest. Featuring, among other things, a singing turkey, a German Genghis Khan and tons and tons of glitter and disco, it was so bonkers that it’s now inspired a new Will Ferrell movie.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga sees the actor star as Lars Erickssong, an Icelandic artist who, along with his singing partner Sigrit Ericksdotter (Rachel McAdams), thinks that he’s the songbird of his generation. The duo hasn’t had much success, but Lars keeps his head held high and it isn’t long before they find themselves taking part in the titular competition.

Though Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga hasn’t been a huge hit with critics, it’s certainly going down well with viewers. At the moment, it’s sitting pretty at #2 on the Top 10 overall chart on Netflix while on the Top 10 movies list, it’s placed at #1, meaning that right now, at least, Will Ferrell’s new movie is absolutely dominating and pulling in tons of subscribers.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for Netflix’s new originals to see huge surges in popularity in the days following their release, but judging by reactions online, it seems like a lot of people are genuinely enjoying this one. It’s not connecting with everyone, true, but the majority seem to be digging it.

And really, that’s not too surprising. After all, given the times we now live in, folks could use a bit of goofy humor and silly laughs in their life and it seems that Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga provides exactly that, while also marking another big hit for Will Ferrell.