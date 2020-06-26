Home / movies

The Internet Is Loving Will Ferrell’s Hilarious New Netflix Movie

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, a new Netflix original movie that stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams is now out. And guess what? The absolutely bonkers comedy looks to be another big, big hit for the streaming giant.

Surrounded by a stacked supporting cast that boasts Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), the pic arrived on the platform today and though it’s been earning some mixed reviews from critics, subscribers are clearly loving it.

Indeed, it’s been out for less than 24 hours but already, tons of people are tuning in and taking to Twitter to declare their love for the comedy. And you can see but a sample of the reactions down below.

Of course, it’s not all positive for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as it seems that some people just aren’t connecting with its sense of humor and the subject material on offer. But for the most part, it looks to be going down well with Netflix’s users and should prove to be another big win for them.

For those unfamiliar with it, Eurovision tells the story of two Icelandic singers who are chosen to represent their country in the titular competition. Obviously, hilarity ensues from there and many critics have been quick to point out the excellent performance from the aforementioned Stevens, who plays OTT Russian rock star Alexander Lemtov. In fact, a lot of them say that he steals the show.

And while it might not be up everyone’s alley, if you’re looking for a good laugh tonight, give Will Ferrell‘s new Netflix movie a shot. Chances are it’ll put a smile on your face at least a few times as you watch.

