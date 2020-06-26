The Internet Is Loving Will Ferrell’s Hilarious New Netflix Movie

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, a new Netflix original movie that stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams is now out. And guess what? The absolutely bonkers comedy looks to be another big, big hit for the streaming giant.

Surrounded by a stacked supporting cast that boasts Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), the pic arrived on the platform today and though it’s been earning some mixed reviews from critics, subscribers are clearly loving it.

Indeed, it’s been out for less than 24 hours but already, tons of people are tuning in and taking to Twitter to declare their love for the comedy. And you can see but a sample of the reactions down below.

Just watched @netflix #EurovisionSongContestTheStoryOfFireSaga. What a ridiculous film 😂 thoroughly enjoyable though, apart from the voting system in the semi final of course… #Eurovision #FireSaga — Zak #22 (@ncfcatwembley) June 26, 2020

If you don’t like the new Will Ferrell movie on Netflix, we just wouldn’t get along. It’s perfect in every way. #Eurovision — Daryll Schmitz (@daryllschmitz) June 26, 2020

Omg Netflix ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ DEMI ON EUROVISION — Isabelle (@batman_and_ella) June 26, 2020

The Eurovision movie on Netflix is the best thing I have watched since lockdown began — Typical Katy (@coolkidkaty) June 26, 2020

Don’t think anyone understands how much I love the Eurovision. Will Ferrells new film on Netflix has made my year. Exactly what I deserve for not getting the contest this year — Cass (@cassie_2411) June 26, 2020

It is a good fun film though so if you have Netflix then check out Eurovision 😀 — Nicky's Hideout (@NickysHideout) June 26, 2020

just watched the new netflix eurovision movie. a whole fever dream adventure. i recommend for a good time — megan 🦉🏳️‍🌈 | #BLM (@babeyxbean13) June 26, 2020

Don’t listen to the critics. Eurovision (Netflix) is a lot of fun with some crazy music. It’s silly and strange and stupid and sometimes that’s exactly what you want. — Zack Stein (@DasZackenStein) June 26, 2020

The Eurovision film on Netflix is literally 11/10 I’ve loved it so much — sez (@sarrahbailey) June 26, 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Great feel good movie!

Just sad that there was no cameo of Lordi or Björk. #Netflix@bjork@LORDIOFFICIAL @netflix @Eurovision — JT Mokko 🇫🇮 (@JTMokko) June 26, 2020

I'm 5 minutes into 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' and I'm already extremely loving it. 🤩

Netflix hardly wanted to advertise to me it was out today, had to look for it.

I hadn't even noticed from trailers that Pierce Brosnan is in this. — Anders Hillestad (@AndersHillestad) June 26, 2020

Of course, it’s not all positive for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as it seems that some people just aren’t connecting with its sense of humor and the subject material on offer. But for the most part, it looks to be going down well with Netflix’s users and should prove to be another big win for them.

For those unfamiliar with it, Eurovision tells the story of two Icelandic singers who are chosen to represent their country in the titular competition. Obviously, hilarity ensues from there and many critics have been quick to point out the excellent performance from the aforementioned Stevens, who plays OTT Russian rock star Alexander Lemtov. In fact, a lot of them say that he steals the show.

And while it might not be up everyone’s alley, if you’re looking for a good laugh tonight, give Will Ferrell‘s new Netflix movie a shot. Chances are it’ll put a smile on your face at least a few times as you watch.