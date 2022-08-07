Film buffs share the movies they still love despite bad reputations and worse reviews

One person’s trash is almost always somebody else’s treasure, and when it comes to movies that were panned by critics, shunned by audiences, and cast into the fiery bowels of cinematic hell, virtually every single one of them is going to have at least a handful of staunch supporters.

There’s no shame in having guilty pleasures, even if your friends have grown tired of listening to you bang on about the underrated and overlooked aspects of a film that the majority of people are immovably convinced is awful. That being said, some of the suggestions being floated on a Reddit thread that’s beginning to heat up have left us scratching our heads.

Assassin's Creed Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























Click to zoom

Things kicked off with the recent Uncharted, which reviews were cold on but fans of the source material greatly enjoyed, before even more contentious titles began getting thrown around with reckless abandon.

There’s a lot of people willing to die on the hill of John Carter, which is one we definitely understand and sympathize with, but M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender is a different matter entirely given its well-earned status as one of the worst big budget blockbusters to ever emerge from the studio system.

Similarly, John McTiernan’s forgotten The 13th Warrior was butchered beyond recognition in post-production and ranks as one of the costliest flops of all-time, while derided video game adaptations Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Assassin’s Creed are following in the footsteps of Uncharted by gaining plenty of love in the comments.

For the most part, we can forgive personal opinion, but some of the features listed are borderline indefensible.