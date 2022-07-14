Film fans call out the smash hit movies that are wildly overrated

Believe it or not, there’s no rule that states everyone has to like every movie that proves popular. Critically acclaimed films are often dismissed by audiences who find them self-indulgent, pretentious, or uninteresting, while countless titles to have made big bucks at the box office are viewed with derision by purists of cinema.

It’s an obvious fact to state that the best flicks don’t always make the most money, but even the more popular big budget epics have their detractors. Or at least, they do on Reddit at this moment in time, with the comments currently being flooded as the debate rages over which certifiable smash hits aren’t as good as everyone else cracks them up to be.

Avengers: Endgame has emerged at the head of the pack somewhat surprisingly, with many folks left dissatisfied by how Joe and Anthony Russo closed off over a decade of storytelling in the Infinity Saga’s spectacular conclusion.

Brian De Palma’s Scarface may have its poster adorning the walls of college dorms everywhere over 40 years after release, but there’s a groundswell of support behind the gangster tale being more a series of references and quotes than an all-timer in its own right.

Knives Out received an Academy Award for its writing, but that doesn’t mean Redditors enjoyed the mystery at its center, while Adam Sandler in general also proves to be a point of contention, even if we’re hoping Hustle means Happy Madison’s days of churning out lowest common denominator comedy are numbered in favor of more dramatic projects that maximize the Sandman’s undoubted (and still underrated) range.

It might be the cool thing to dunk on movies everyone loves, but to each their own.