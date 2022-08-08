Film fans share the hyped hits that didn’t make them angry, just disappointed

We’ve all been left crushingly disappointed on at least a handful of occasions by a movie that resolutely failed to live up to either the hype, or the expectations we had in our heads.

There are few things worse than leaving the theater feeling nothing but ambivalence towards a blockbuster or long-awaited film that you’ve been looking forward to for what feels like forever, and fans are letting their feelings be known about it.

Over on Reddit, the conversation about the biggest cinematic letdowns was kicked off by Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a curious choice given that critics and fans definitely liked it a great deal more than the first installment. From there, though, things began to get a lot more unanimous as users weighed in with the titles that didn’t make them angry, just disappointed. And as we all know, that’s almost always worse.

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























Click to zoom

There’s a huge amount of bile being directed towards Highlander II: The Quickening, which followed up a beloved cult favorite with an awful sequel that’s widely regarded as one of the worst movies ever made. Similarly, Kenneth Branagh’s big budget adaptation of Artemis Fowl pissed off fans of the source material to no end, which is fair enough when it’s an absolutely irredeemable catastrophe on almost every level.

The Dark Tower escaping from development hell to go down in a ball of flames, the polarizing Wonder Woman 1984, and Michael Fassbender’s bungled Assassin’s Creed are all ranking among the upper echelons of heartbreaking misfires, and it’s hard to argue against the inclusion of any of them.