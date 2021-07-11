Final Black Widow Scene Retcons The Ending Of Captain America: Civil War

Slotting a prequel into an already established timeline is always a tricky task, especially when it comes to a franchise that fans are so invested in, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow does suffer a couple of sticky moments from having to stuff itself into such a predetermined box, but for the most part Cate Shortland’s blockbuster pulls it off.

In one case, it even erases some questions about a previous installment in the series, presenting a more logical conclusion than the one we were originally given. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rogers suddenly shows up on the Raft to bust his fellow Avengers out of the high security facility, thus setting the stage for Avengers: Infinity War.

However, plenty of questions were raised by the brief sequence, and none of them were answered. The Raft sits out in the middle of the ocean, and Steve Rogers went in alone, so how did he get there? Not only that, but how did he manage to infiltrate the prison on his own, scurry a handful of superheroes to safety, and then escape without anyone noticing, especially when he had no mode of transport?

Well, Black Widow offers that answer. Right before the end of the film, Natasha Romanoff pays a final visit to Rick Mason, who has somehow managed to acquire a Quinjet. Nat is sporting her Infinity War look, so this is clearly a direct lead-in to the penultimate chapter in the Infinity Saga. Therefore, it would be reasonable to assume that she uses the jet to team up with Steve and break out the imprisoned members of Team Cap, who are all back together by the time Thanos makes his presence felt, and thus tying up yet another one of the MCU’s tiny loose ends.