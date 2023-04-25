‘Final Destination 6’ is officially in the works

It’s time to almost die and then die in a much more horrible way for the sixth time! That’s right everybody, your favorite gruesome horror franchise, Final Destination, is back and ready to make you fear using tanning beds or walking under glass plates all over again.

We don’t know a ton about the latest movie, except that it’s going to be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, which was confirmed at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

Warner Bros. confirms a sixth 'FINAL DESTINATION' movie is in the works. #CinemaCon



Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct.



Jon Watts has also been tapped to produce and write the story treatment. pic.twitter.com/Kdh3Zyjtce — PrimeTime Films (@PrimeTimeFilms_) April 25, 2023

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts will produce the movie and work on the story treatment. Franchise producer Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan are also back. While Watts will handle the treatment, Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor will pen the script, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a Final Destination movie – 11 years, to be exact – so there’s a good chance franchise fans will return for nostalgia and a whole younger generation will discover the gruesome fun of concept. We don’t know plot, but we do know that each movies premise involves someone having a death premonition and then cheating their own death and the death of a group of others.

They do survive, but then death itself comes for them one by one, killing them in increasingly gory, ludicrous ways that delights and scares audiences simultaneously. The first movie came out in 2000 and immediately became a worldwide smash. It starred two hot young actors at the time, Devon Sawa and Ali Larter.

Sawa’s role was iconic but he didn’t appear in another Final Destination until he made a small cameo in Final Destination 5. Will he be back for 6? Who knows, but the chances aren’t zero, that’s for sure.

We’ll keep you posted on this one.