Final ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Poster Brings All the Major Players Together

After months of waiting, the first MCU movie of 2022 is almost here — and it’s sure to be epic. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, coming hot on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has got to be one of the most ambitious offerings from Marvel Studios yet. Just look at the multitude of major characters highlighted in this new poster for the sequel.

With just 10 days — yes, really — to go until it hits theaters, Marvel has shared one last poster for Doctor Strange 2 which spotlights Doctor Strange, his friends and his foes, not to mention their many variants who will feature in the film. While most of them are decipherable, some figures are deliberately kept obscured. So, fan detectives, do your thing.

This final poster emphasizes how this one will be more of an ensemble piece than the first Doctor Strange, with the roll call of stars at the top of the poster crediting Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stuhlbarg (Nicodemus West), and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer).

While the others have prominently appeared in the promotion, Stuhlbarg’s credit here is a bit of a surprise as it suggests he’ll have a bigger role in the film than we expected. It’s looking likely that West, an old neurosurgeon rival of Strange’s, could be Christine’s husband, as trailers have seen her walking down the aisle in white.

And, remember, these guys are just the tip of the iceberg as we’re expecting a bevy of cameos from familiar faces originating throughout the Marvel movie multiverse. So far, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and the Illuminati have been confirmed, but the betting’s good there will be plenty more where they came from.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from director Sam Raimi, will be making magic in cinemas from May 6.