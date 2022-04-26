'Doctor Strange 2' Fans Go Wild Over MCU Illuminati Teaser

Fans are going wild over mention of The Illuminati in the teaser for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

Fans responded with a swell of excitement to official confirmation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe Illuminati will be featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios released a trailer showing a clip of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in handcuffs being pushed into an auditorium by armed guards as Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) announces, “Steven Strange, the Illuminati will see you now.”

Written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the high octane sequel to Dr. Strange (2016). Fans will see Dr. Strange enter the multiverse, where he’ll face off with a mysterious adversary. It’s unclear whether the Illuminati will be friends or foes of the Master of the Mystic Arts, but Marvel has cleverly packed in a plethora of surprises. In addition to the presence of Illuminati, the film will also see the return of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart). Some fans are speculating that Doctor Strange 2 has the potential to be the biggest film of the year.

One fan posted a screen capture of Dr. Strange standing in front of the MCU Illuminati council, quoting the announcement and adding three flame emojis.

Another fan was thrilled to receive official confirmation that the MCU Illuminati will be in the film and shared a classic image from the comics.

Still another fan wrote ecstatically about the possibility of discovering the identity of the MCU’s Reed Richards.

Marvel Studios Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6.