What Happened To [SPOILERS] In The Old Guard Explained

Have you seen The Old Guard on Netflix yet? Judging by how popular the new Charlize Theron action movie is right now on the streaming platform, I’d say most fans have. It’s really the first big new movie to come along in quite some time and it’s also pretty good thanks to the direction by Gina Prince-Bythewood, some thrilling set pieces, fascinating mythology and the relationships between the characters.

And everyone involved knew going in that if it was successful, it could lead to more films. Why else would they include that extra scene at the end, which clearly sets up a sequel? The internet is already clamoring for one and Prince-Bythewood is hopeful that they’ll be able to make it.

But about that ending – what exactly does it mean? Well, early on in the story, it’s revealed that Andy (Theron) is not the oldest immortal. There was another one, Quynh, who fought alongside Andy for centuries after being alone for so long. They share a unique bond that’s eventually broken when they’re both captured. Quynh ends up locked in an Iron Maiden and dropped to the bottom of the ocean where she’ll die over and over again for the next 500 years.

This incident is at the heart of Andy’s cynicism throughout the film. Despite saving millions of lives across centuries, she knows all too well the evil that exists in the world when people are confronted with things they don’t understand and has spent many lifetimes searching for Quynh but has been unable to find her.

But in an extra scene at the end of the film, it’s revealed that Quynh has sprung from her watery tomb. She’s standing in Booker’s kitchen and says to him: “Booker. It’s nice to finally meet you.” How did she get out, though? Did someone let her out? And on a scale of 1 to 10, how pissed off is she at Andy and the world?

Well, it’s probably pretty high and if you go by the newest issue of the graphic novel, The Old Guard: Force Multiplied, she intends to make humanity suffer for her endless pain. This obviously sets her up as the main villain in the sequel, which would be a step up from Merrick who was nothing more than a smarmy CEO. According to screenwriter and original comic writer Greg Rucka, it’s pretty clear that she isn’t in a good place emotionally, either.

“The fact that she’s pouring herself a glass of water. You kind of go, OK, the lights are on, but nobody’s in that house anymore.”

Prince-Bythewood, meanwhile, has said that Rucka is envisioning the graphic novel as a trilogy which would lead to the same for the films. Based on her powers, then, expect Quynh to be the main baddie for future movies, which means we should get an explanation for her escape.

If you haven’t already checked out The Old Guard and you’re in need of anything resembling a summer blockbuster, be sure to watch it. It’s the closest thing we have to a new superhero movie right now and is very entertaining.