The latest episode of The Mandalorian released early on Disney Plus this week so that the franchise’s fans would be free to check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters on Friday. What’s more, the outing included a “special look” at the incoming Episode IX which consists of a 75-second clip of a thrilling chase sequence, as well as a few extra shots teasing the abundance of exciting action that we have waiting for us in the movie.

Naturally, the special look has quickly been uploaded to YouTube and you can take a look at it in the player above. The clip features Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and Chewie (Joonas Suotamo) fleeing from the First Order in the Millennium Falcon. The chase takes them through some kind of cosmic ice structure, with Poe doing what he does best and taking risks while relying on his piloting prowess and Finn in charge of blasting any approaching TIE Fighters.

The clip also introduces an alien critter that’s apparently given the Resistance heroes some valuable aid. When Finn cries out to them “how can we thank you?”, the creature replies “win the war.” This appears to be in reference to some data which R2-D2 has just downloaded and could be this film’s equivalent of the all-important Death Star plans/map to Luke Skywalker that turns the tide of the conflict back towards the good guys.

Of course, this clip doesn’t have any specific ties to The Mandalorian, despite debuting in conjunction with it, as some fans had theorized may be the case and director J.J. Abrams has also confirmed that Baby Yoda won’t be showing up in TROS, even though that would’ve been a neat bit of interconnectivity if Lucasfilm had managed to pull it off. Still, there’s plenty more to look forward to in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker all the same, as this clip reminds us.