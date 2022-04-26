First ‘Bullet Train’ Footage Goes Down a Storm At CinemaCon

The first extended look at David Leitch's upcoming actioner 'Bullet Train' has gone down a storm with CinemaCon attendees.

David Leitch may be relatively new on the directorial scene, having only made his feature debut back in 2014 when he co-helmed John Wick with Chad Stahelski, but the Bullet Train architect is already regarded as one of the action genre’s pre-eminent talents.

Of course, that comes with the territory when your next three features are Charlize Theron’s brutal Atomic Blonde, blockbuster superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, all of which did big business at the box office while drawing strong notices from critics and audiences alike.

His latest blood-soaked, fast-paced, and frenetic film is shaping up to be one of 2022’s most notable sleeper hits already, and that’s based solely on the star-studded ensemble gathered together, as well as the footage revealed so far that promises a fun time at the movies.

Bullet Train made quite the splash among CinemaCon attendees, not an easy feat when Sony’s Marvel announcements were dominating the headlines, and you can check out some of the reactions to the latest look below.

We just watched the first 15 minutes or so of #BulletTrain, which was awesome. A bunch of crazy assassins on a train, all colliding with one another. Brad Pitt thinks it’s a simple snatch-and-grab job, and then all hell breaks loose. Terrific humor, too.#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/fp6FrRCFO7 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2022

First up, BULLET TRAIN. David Leitch in the house. Showed us the first 10-15 mins. of the film. It turns out Brian Tyree Henry is playing Lemon, not Logan Lerman, as I had suspected. It felt like John Woo got his hands on a Guy Ritchie script. Does that sound good or bad to you? — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 26, 2022

Just saw 1st 20 minutes of BULLET TRAIN. It’s funny, violent, and Brad Pitt looks to be perfect for David Lietch’s brand of action! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/SnuOZbBvlA — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 26, 2022

Bullet train actually looks so fun — YOITSMORBIUS #Lmuertoflop (@ITSYOBOITOM1) April 26, 2022

Roping in Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Masi Oka, and more for a positively stacked ass-kicker was always going to drum up plenty of attention, and it’s looking as though Bullet Train will manage live up to the hype.

Non-franchise fare continues to struggle in the pandemic-era landscape, but we’re confident Leitch’s reputation and the stylish marketing campaign will ensure Bullet Train leaves a mark this summer.