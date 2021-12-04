First details revealed for ‘The Purge’ creator’s new horror movie

James DeMonaco is best known for creating The Purge franchise, and he directed the first three installments himself before handing over the reins to Gerard McMurray and Everardo Gout for The First Purge and The Forever Purge respectively, but he’s game to step behind the camera again for the sixth installment.

However, the caveat is that he’ll only do so should Frank Grillo’s Leo Barnes take center stage. The filmmaker and star are fully on board with the idea, and the script has already been written, they’re just waiting on Blumhouse and Universal to give the project the go-ahead.

DeMonaco branched out with his most recent feature This is the Night, a coming-of-age dramatic comedy revolving around the release of Rocky III, but he’ll be back on familiar turf with The Home. The mystery horror has Pete Davidson attached, and the first details have purportedly been revealed by Murphy’s Multiverse.

The Saturday Night Live veteran will play Max, who gets given community service at the local retirement home, but he soon discovers that something sinister is lurking in the shadows. That’s about all we’ve got to go on, but DeMonaco and Davidson are friends and neighbors, so hopefully their offscreen chemistry translates into suitable genre thrills when The Home shoots early next year.