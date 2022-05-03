First ‘Doctor Strange 2’ reactions promise a scary superhero spectacular

The MCU's first foray into horror is shaping up to be a resounding success.

At long last, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been screened in its entirety, with Marvel Studios already taking unprecedented steps to try and prevent spoilers from making the rounds online ahead of the movie’s theatrical rollout this weekend.

Of course, that hasn’t exactly gone to plan given the widespread leaks being disseminated across social media already, but going in with a little more information than expected isn’t going to deter fans from checking out Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel, one that’s been touted since its inception as the closest the MCU has ever come to horror.

The first wave of reactions to Multiverse of Madness are now sweeping the internet in the aftermath of the premiere, and it sounds as though the director, his cast, and the crew have delivered exactly the movie we’ve been expecting to see.

By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo pic.twitter.com/R5Ybhnd4rl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange is filled with hugely entertaining sequences, character-driven heft & kaleidoscopic, trippy visuals. Xochitl Gomez is a scene stealer. Elizabeth Olsen owns. Benedict Cumberbatch, superb. Doubles as a good entry point for Beginners Horror. Has Raimi signature. pic.twitter.com/0S6tF9dP9h — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2022

I JUST walked out of the #DoctorStrange world premiere!



Guys…it’s one of the most intensely EPIC superhero films EVER!



Sam Raimi has brought GLORIOUS horror to the #MCU! It’s simply incredible! 🧵 #Marvel #MultiverseOfMadness @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/IGDj5feO3P — POC Culture (@POCculture) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange: MARVEL MADE A HORROR MOVIE! It's weird, scary and earns the title "Multiverse of Madness." If you were at all concerned this movie wouldn't feel Sam Raimi enough, fear not! I can't imagine a more Sam Raimi MCU film. My genre loving heart is bursting right now. pic.twitter.com/9we5vMpXhy — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange was a fun as ride and loved how they let Sam Raimi do whatever the hell he wanted. Xochitl Gomez is a star and it should have been called The Scarlet Witch and the Multiverse of Madness. Also Marvel needs to up their wig budget. Rachel’s wig wasn’t it. — Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) May 3, 2022

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvelous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure. pic.twitter.com/Y5zvCJCk4d — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) May 3, 2022

Xochitl Gomez also knocks it out of the park, and I can’t wait to see more of America Chavez. Girls run the damn world in this one, and y’all know I’m always down for that. #doctorstrange pic.twitter.com/IZReY8F7fH — Maggie Boccella 📝 (@maggie_rachael) May 3, 2022

#MultiverseOfMadness very much feels like a both a Sam Raimi movie and a day in the life of #DoctorStrange



It’s the MCU formula perfected IMO: despite the franchise/multiversal implications and reveals, the film is very much self-contained and focused on its own story and style. pic.twitter.com/OTNhBbGpbI — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) May 3, 2022

Lots of great horror aspects… it really was a Sam Raimi film. Very different from other Marvel films. I can't say I love it, but very different. #DoctorStrange — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) May 3, 2022

Doctor Strange & the #MultiverseOfMadness is a great follow-up to the sorcerer's first solo film and should make fans excited for future films. Still, it suffers from the same issue as No Way Home (albeit with a better overall story): weightless cameos over substance at times. pic.twitter.com/SK35TejckD — Ben Kendrick (@benkendrick) May 3, 2022

It’s not an easy task to pick up where Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, continue expanding the concept of alternate realities and splintered timelines within the context of the MCU, deliver a blockbuster that can still stand on its own to feet as a direct follow-up to Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, and bring a brand new genre element into play, but Multiverse of Madness looks to have pulled it off with aplomb.

Extensive reshoots be damned, based on how the maiden voyage of the saga’s 28th installment has fared among the critics and crowds in attendance, Raimi has knocked this one right out of the park and into the middle distance.