First ‘Doctor Strange 2’ reactions promise a scary superhero spectacular

At long last, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been screened in its entirety, with Marvel Studios already taking unprecedented steps to try and prevent spoilers from making the rounds online ahead of the movie’s theatrical rollout this weekend.
Of course, that hasn’t exactly gone to plan given the widespread leaks being disseminated across social media already, but going in with a little more information than expected isn’t going to deter fans from checking out Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel, one that’s been touted since its inception as the closest the MCU has ever come to horror.
The first wave of reactions to Multiverse of Madness are now sweeping the internet in the aftermath of the premiere, and it sounds as though the director, his cast, and the crew have delivered exactly the movie we’ve been expecting to see.
It’s not an easy task to pick up where Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, continue expanding the concept of alternate realities and splintered timelines within the context of the MCU, deliver a blockbuster that can still stand on its own to feet as a direct follow-up to Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, and bring a brand new genre element into play, but Multiverse of Madness looks to have pulled it off with aplomb.
Extensive reshoots be damned, based on how the maiden voyage of the saga’s 28th installment has fared among the critics and crowds in attendance, Raimi has knocked this one right out of the park and into the middle distance.